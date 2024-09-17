Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on resource expansion targets at the Moss Deposit. The identified targets are located within the top 200m from surface and are within, or directly adjacent to, the conceptual open pit shell defined in the Company's current mineral resource estimate ("MRE") (Figure 1). Collectively, there are five targets that have been defined that represent three avenues for potential mineral resource expansion (collectively, the "Expansion Targets"):

Strategic infill to increase drill density in locations where mineralized drill intercepts are currently too widely spaced to be included in the inferred mineral resource category;

Extending known mineralized shear zones laterally along strike; and

Extending mineralized shear zones intersected at depth at the Moss Deposit towards surface where no shallow drilling has occurred (Figure 2).

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Goldshore commented, "We are very pleased with the mineral resource Expansion Targets that have been delineated which represent an opportunity to not only increase the ounce profile of the Moss Deposit, but to also reduce the overall strip ratio in a potential mining scenario. We view the drilling of these targets as a critical step to potentially improving the economic performance of the deposit on the back of the PEA, currently in progress with G Mining Services, being released as we continue to look to add ounces in the top 200m from surface."

The Company is finalizing a conceptual program of approximately 15,000 meters that would test the Expansion Targets outlined with the combined goals of expanding the MRE within the top 200m through increasing drill density, extending known mineralization, and reducing the strip ratio within the conceptual open pit. A summary of the targets is presented below:

The Superion and QES Up targets represent an opportunity to add ounces by extending mineralization toward surface in the top 200 m over a roughly 1.5 km and 1 km strike length respectively within and immediately adjacent to the conceptual open pit.

The Southern Main target is similar to the QES Up target where drilling in the top 50 - 200 m from surface will aim to extend mineralization over an area of 400 m by 100 m

The Southwest Infill and QES extension targets focus on areas spanning 800 meters and 400 meters, respectively, where drill density was insufficient for inclusion in the current mineral resource estimate.





Figure 1. Proposed winter drill holes within Moss pit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/223573_e1a2da06145279e5_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Section through Superion target and QES Up target highlighting waste in pit that may convert to mineralized shears

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/223573_e1a2da06145279e5_003full.jpg

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted to a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of mineral resources may also be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for fast track through this development cycle.

For more information, please visit the Company's SEDAR+ profile at (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

