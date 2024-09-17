An international research team has investigated how thermoelectric subcooling may be integrated into propane heat pumps to reduce power consumption in the vapor compression system. Their work showed this combination can not only reduce electricity consumption but also significantly improve heat pump performance. An international research team has conducted a computational analysis on propane (R290) vapor compression heat pumps integrating a thermoelectric subcooler (TESC) to reduce the power consumption of vapor compression systems and has found this combination may increase the coefficient of ...

