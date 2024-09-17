Genex Power has signed an offtake agreement with Australian energy giant Stanwell Corp. , supporting the development of the first stage of the 775 MW Bulli Creek solar and battery project planned for southeastern Queensland. From pv magazine Australia Queensland state-owned power company Stanwell Corp. has signed a 15-year deal to purchase renewable energy from Genex Power's Bulli Creek project, which is set to become the largest grid-connected solar farm in Australia. Under the power purchase agreement (PPA), Stanwell will buy up to 550 MW from the Bulli Creek first-stage solar project, which ...

