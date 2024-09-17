Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WN3 | ISIN: US4415931009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HL
Tradegate
17.09.24
09:30 Uhr
140,10 Euro
-0,85
-0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,95141,3011:01
139,95141,3010:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOULIHAN LOKEY
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC140,10-0,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.