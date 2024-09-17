Joy Sioufi Joins Technology Group as a Managing Director

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Joy Sioufi has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Technology Group. Based in Paris, Mr. Sioufi will focus on the French software market, further strengthening the firm's global and EMEA coverage in this sector.

Mr. Sioufi joins the firm from GP Bullhound, where he spent eight years and co-founded the Paris office. During his tenure, he built a team and managed, as a dealmaker and later Partner, more than 60 cross-border M&A transactions across various technology subsectors, including software, FinTech, digital services, and digital media. Prior to this, Mr. Sioufi led the strategic planning team at Criteo, contributed to the launch of the European Tech Group at Lazard, and worked at Nomura, advising on M&A and financing transactions for clients in the technology, media, and telecom sectors.

"Joy's unique connectivity within the French technology ecosystem, combined with the depth of his sector knowledge and expertise in navigating complex cross-border transactions, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our pan-European industry expertise in the software sector," said Sascha Pfeiffer, Head of European Technology and Global Co-Head of Software at Houlihan Lokey. "Bringing on board someone of Joy's caliber, with his nuanced understanding of the dynamic and constantly evolving nature of the software landscape, exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes."

"Houlihan Lokey is renowned for integrating its specialized sector expertise with a global brand, extensive network, and deep market relationships to deliver market-leading advisory services," said Mr. Sioufi. "The firm's commitment to achieving outstanding results through a truly client-centric approach resonates strongly with my own values, providing an ideal platform to address the increasingly complex needs of clients in the software space. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues and utilizing my own experiences to contribute to the firm's continued success."

With more than 165 financial professionals worldwide, Houlihan Lokey's Technology Group has earned a global reputation for providing superior service and achieving outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital-raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services. Its clients range from early-stage businesses and midsized companies to large, publicly traded corporations. In 2023, Houlihan Lokey was ranked as the No. 1 investment bank for all global technology transactions, with 89 deals, according to LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

