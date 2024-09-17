Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Cognizant Technology Solutions: England and Wales Cricket Board selects Cognizant as Official Digital Technology Transformation Partner to reimagine the recreational cricket experience through technology

Partnership will see Cognizant implement digital products and data capabilities with the goal of enhancing and expanding fan and player engagement

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) have announced a partnership which is set to offer recreational cricket fans, players and volunteers an improved digital experience as part of the national cricket governing body's ongoing digital transformation.

New Cognizant Logo

As the Official Digital Technology Transformation Partner and Official IT Consulting Partner, Cognizant will be the key strategic partner for the ECB's recreational game systems programme - aiming to develop integrated and user-friendly digital products that simplify numerous administrative tasks involved in running recreational cricket, and providing a streamlined and inclusive digital experience that facilitates a more meaningful engagement for all participants with the game. The first phase is due to become operational in 2025.

Cognizant will also support the ECB with wider digital and technology initiatives to continue cricket's growth in England and Wales. A key part of this will be an annual innovation fund, which the ECB will utilize to test early-stage innovations that could grow the game across aspects such as commercial, fan engagement and infrastructure.

ECB Director of Digital and Data, Alison Crowe, said: "The ECB is delighted to collaborate with Cognizant to advance its digital technology transformation. Cognizant brings a wealth of experience in this space and hugely impressive credentials. It's a new approach for us to be able to work with a partner in this way and the Digital & Data and Technology teams at the ECB are excited to be working with Cognizant, to help transform the recreational game."

"Cognizant is proud to advance innovation in grassroots cricket in partnership with the ECB. Together, we aim to serve its community better with personalised digital experiences that can scale with the ECB's evolving technology landscape and the needs of everyone involved in the great game," said Rohit Gupta, Managing Director UK&I at Cognizant. "This will mean the ECB can make playing and organising cricket more enjoyable and streamlined, and also unlock new and deeper engagement for cricket communities with their services and commercial offerings."

About England and Wales Cricket Board

The ECB is the national governing body for cricket in England and Wales, responsible for developing and supporting all levels of the game from recreational cricket to the national teams. The ECB's strategic goal "Inspiring Generations" is to encourage more young people to form a lifelong relationship with the game so that a new generation of fans will say "cricket is the game for me."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:




EMEA / APAC / Americas:

India:

Christina Schneider

Rashmi Vasisht

christina.schneider@cognizant.com

rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo_V1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/england-and-wales-cricket-board-selects-cognizant-as-official-digital-technology-transformation-partner-to-reimagine-the-recreational-cricket-experience-through-technology-302248993.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
