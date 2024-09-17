Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trina Storage Earns the World's First UL Verified Mark Certificate for Thermal Performance in its Elementa 2 Liquid-Cooled BESS Cabinets

MUNICH, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, Trina Storage proudly achieved the world's first UL Verified Mark certificate for thermal performance of its liquid-cooled energy storage containers, issued by UL Solutions, a renowned global certification authority. This accolade highlights Trina Storage's innovative prowess and the global recognition of its product quality in the energy storage industry.

Trina Storage Earns the World's First UL Verified Mark Certificate

UL Solutions conducted comprehensive testing on Trina Storage's liquid-cooled containers, evaluating factors such as temperature control precision, heat exchange efficiency, system stability, and durability. Trina Storage's containers excelled across all tests, showcasing exceptional efficiency and stability even under extreme conditions. Leveraging cutting-edge liquid cooling technology, Elementa liquid-cooled containers effectively manage the heat generation during energy storage operations, ensuring stable and safe battery performance.

In terms of technological implementation, Trina Storage integrates advanced design features into its flagship product, Elementa 2, including multi-modal chillers, heat transfer and conduction structures, pipeline flow topologies, and dynamic temperature control strategies.

NTC temperature sensors are strategically placed across the entire battery cell surface, ensuring comprehensive and precise temperature monitoring. During the temperature control performance verification, battery surface temperatures were monitored throughout the charging, discharging, and resting phases. Real-time monitoring of these processes revealed a temperature variation of less than 2.5°C, achieving consistent compartment temperature and system thermal stability.

Furthermore, the thermal management technology demonstrated outstanding performance in pipeline flow uniformity and liquid cooling plate consistency, with all test results meeting design standards. Compared to traditional cooling methods, Trina's thermal management strategy extends cell lifecycle by 10%, providing strong assurance for the long-term stability of energy storage systems.

The Verified Mark certificate awarded to Trina Storage was granted after UL Solutions' stringent testing and verification processes, ensuring the authenticity and reliability of the thermal performance of Trina's liquid-cooled containers.

Trina prioritizes technological innovation and product reliability, with multiple products certificated by UL. This latest temperature control performance verification by UL Solutions further underscores Trina Storage's expertise and dedication to maintaining high standards in energy storage technology.

Trina Storage, as a global leader in energy storage products and solutions, is dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Going forward, Trina Storage will continue to adhere to an innovation-driven development philosophy, consistently exploring and developing more efficient energy storage solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506520/Vmark_Certification.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-storage-earns-the-worlds-first-ul-verified-mark-certificate-for-thermal-performance-in-its-elementa-2-liquid-cooled-bess-cabinets-302249943.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.