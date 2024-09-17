Trina Storage Earns the World's First UL Verified Mark Certificate for Thermal Performance in its Elementa 2 Liquid-Cooled BESS Cabinets

MUNICH, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, Trina Storage proudly achieved the world's first UL Verified Mark certificate for thermal performance of its liquid-cooled energy storage containers, issued by UL Solutions, a renowned global certification authority. This accolade highlights Trina Storage's innovative prowess and the global recognition of its product quality in the energy storage industry.

UL Solutions conducted comprehensive testing on Trina Storage's liquid-cooled containers, evaluating factors such as temperature control precision, heat exchange efficiency, system stability, and durability. Trina Storage's containers excelled across all tests, showcasing exceptional efficiency and stability even under extreme conditions. Leveraging cutting-edge liquid cooling technology, Elementa liquid-cooled containers effectively manage the heat generation during energy storage operations, ensuring stable and safe battery performance.

In terms of technological implementation, Trina Storage integrates advanced design features into its flagship product, Elementa 2, including multi-modal chillers, heat transfer and conduction structures, pipeline flow topologies, and dynamic temperature control strategies.

NTC temperature sensors are strategically placed across the entire battery cell surface, ensuring comprehensive and precise temperature monitoring. During the temperature control performance verification, battery surface temperatures were monitored throughout the charging, discharging, and resting phases. Real-time monitoring of these processes revealed a temperature variation of less than 2.5°C, achieving consistent compartment temperature and system thermal stability.

Furthermore, the thermal management technology demonstrated outstanding performance in pipeline flow uniformity and liquid cooling plate consistency, with all test results meeting design standards. Compared to traditional cooling methods, Trina's thermal management strategy extends cell lifecycle by 10%, providing strong assurance for the long-term stability of energy storage systems.

The Verified Mark certificate awarded to Trina Storage was granted after UL Solutions' stringent testing and verification processes, ensuring the authenticity and reliability of the thermal performance of Trina's liquid-cooled containers.

Trina prioritizes technological innovation and product reliability, with multiple products certificated by UL. This latest temperature control performance verification by UL Solutions further underscores Trina Storage's expertise and dedication to maintaining high standards in energy storage technology.

Trina Storage, as a global leader in energy storage products and solutions, is dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Going forward, Trina Storage will continue to adhere to an innovation-driven development philosophy, consistently exploring and developing more efficient energy storage solutions.

