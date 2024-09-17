Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2024
Notified Appoints Miranda Smith as Vice President, EMEA & Emerging Markets

Experienced Global SaaS Leader To Drive Expansion in Key Regions

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, is pleased to welcome Miranda Smith as Vice President, EMEA & Emerging Markets. In her new role, Smith will lead sales operations, spearheading growth and accelerating Notified's expansion in these regions.

For more than 20 years, Notified has operated regulatory filing services in 16 markets across Europe, with offices in France, Germany, Lithuania, Sweden and the UK, as well as presence in Italy, Netherlands and Denmark. It continues to expand its offerings with enhanced regulatory compliance, increased media exposure and heightened brand visibility for organizations distributing news across Europe with GlobeNewswire® press release distribution.

"Miranda's leadership track record and talent for building high-performing teams make her the ideal fit for expanding our EMEA footprint," said Daniel Lotzof, Chief Revenue Officer at Notified. "Her expertise and strategic insight will be pivotal in elevating our sales approach and furthering our growth ambitions."

Smith brings more than 18 years of experience in commercial leadership roles within public relations and marketing. She most recently served as interim Chief Sales Officer at Onclusive, where she led transformative initiatives. Her background includes a decade in the Middle East, with executive positions at Acumen Media Intelligence, Carma, IT Governance and YouGov MENA.

Experienced Global SaaS Leader To Drive Expansion in Key Regions

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you-the modern PR, IR and marketing pro-are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Caroline Smith
Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompany this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/529bc58e-013f-477f-b34b-bd0628c927e4

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


