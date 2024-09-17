Notified Appoints Miranda Smith as Vice President, EMEA & Emerging Markets

Experienced Global SaaS Leader To Drive Expansion in Key Regions

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, is pleased to welcome Miranda Smith as Vice President, EMEA & Emerging Markets. In her new role, Smith will lead sales operations, spearheading growth and accelerating Notified's expansion in these regions.



For more than 20 years, Notified has operated regulatory filing services in 16 markets across Europe, with offices in France, Germany, Lithuania, Sweden and the UK, as well as presence in Italy, Netherlands and Denmark. It continues to expand its offerings with enhanced regulatory compliance, increased media exposure and heightened brand visibility for organizations distributing news across Europe with GlobeNewswire® press release distribution.

"Miranda's leadership track record and talent for building high-performing teams make her the ideal fit for expanding our EMEA footprint," said Daniel Lotzof, Chief Revenue Officer at Notified. "Her expertise and strategic insight will be pivotal in elevating our sales approach and furthering our growth ambitions."

Smith brings more than 18 years of experience in commercial leadership roles within public relations and marketing. She most recently served as interim Chief Sales Officer at Onclusive, where she led transformative initiatives. Her background includes a decade in the Middle East, with executive positions at Acumen Media Intelligence, Carma, IT Governance and YouGov MENA.





