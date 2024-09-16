Anzeige
Bicara Therapeutics Inc.: Bicara Therapeutics Announces Closing of $362 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies for patients with solid tumors, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,125,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, which includes 2,625,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering. Bicara Therapeutics' shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 13, 2024 under the ticker symbol "BCAX." All of the shares of common stock were sold by Bicara Therapeutics.

Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, Cantor and Stifel acted as joint bookrunners for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Bicara Therapeutics from the initial public offering, including full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Bicara Therapeutics, were approximately $362 million.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in the initial public offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 12, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846, or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104 by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara's lead asset, ficerafusp alfa, is a bifunctional antibody that combines two clinically validated targets, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-ß). Through this dual-targeting mechanism, ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-ß signaling within the tumor microenvironment. Ficerafusp alfa is initially being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need.

Contacts

Investors
Rachel Frank
IR@bicara.com

Media
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


