Westhaven Gold Corp.: Westhaven Gold Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces that it has been made aware that its Chief Financial Officer, Shaun Pollard, has been charged with two counts of contraventions of the Securities Act (British Columbia) stemming from alleged misconduct in September 2018. The charges are not yet proven in a court of law nor has Mr. Pollard made any admissions of guilt.

No allegations have made against the Company and the Company is not aware of any charges pending against any of its directors or other officers.

Effective immediately, the Company has suspended Mr. Pollard from his duties as Chief Financial Officer pending the outcome of the charges. The board of directors has appointed Zara Boldt, a respected Canadian mining finance leader with +20 years expertise in public company finance, governance, and strategic business development, to act as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer. The Company will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

