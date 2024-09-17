Anzeige
WKN: A2P879 | ISIN: CA9603501060 | Ticker-Symbol: 1W5
Westhaven Gold Corp.: Westhaven Gold Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces that it has been made aware that its Chief Financial Officer, Shaun Pollard, has been charged with two counts of contraventions of the Securities Act (British Columbia) stemming from alleged misconduct in September 2018. The charges are not yet proven in a court of law nor has Mr. Pollard made any admissions of guilt.

No allegations have made against the Company and the Company is not aware of any charges pending against any of its directors or other officers.

Effective immediately, the Company has suspended Mr. Pollard from his duties as Chief Financial Officer pending the outcome of the charges. The board of directors has appointed Zara Boldt, a respected Canadian mining finance leader with +20 years expertise in public company finance, governance, and strategic business development, to act as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer. The Company will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls ~60,950 hectares (~609.5 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
