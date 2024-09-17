Anzeige

Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
WKN: A403WR | ISIN: NO0013186460 | Ticker-Symbol: B7X
Frankfurt
17.09.24
08:02 Uhr
0,083 Euro
+0,002
+2,22 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2024 07:36 Uhr
Ensurge Micropower ASA: Ensurge ships sample batteries to the U.S. Department of Energy

OSLO, Norway, 17 September 2024 - Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) ("Ensurge" or the "Company"), has shipped the batteries as part of phase 2 of the U.S. Department of Energy Micro battery design competition.

"We have submitted a mix of coin cells and assembled multilayer stacked batteries built on 10um stainless steel substrate to showcase the battery technology itself and the maturity of our manufacturing process", said Lars Eikeland, Ensurge's CEO. "The submitted samples represent various micro battery application cases. Ensurge is making great progress in reaching the battery performance targets and at the same time optimizing yield and encapsulation to increase cycle life, allowing us to stack the batteries increasingly higher".

Ensurge was a phase 1 finalist in the US DoE micro battery design competition and was awarded USD 75,000 in November last year. Reference is made to our announcement on 20 November 2023. https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/604384

About Ensurge Micropower
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Contact
Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@ensurge.com


Lars Eikeland, CEO at Ensurge
E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
