Tivoli A/S: Increase in expectations following a great summer season

The summer season of 2024 ends on September 22nd, and the summer has brought changeable rainy weather, but also a beautiful end to the summer. The Tivoli Gardens have been well visited and Tivoli now increases the expectations for this year's financial results.

At the beginning of the year, Tivoli's expectations for 2024 were revenue and profit before tax at the level of 2023, corresponding to a revenue around DKK 1,200 million and a profit before tax of around DKK 110 million. Based on this year's first eight months, expectations for the rest of the year, and an adjustment of provisions in relating to the final settlements of COVID-19 compensation, Tivoli now increase expectations to a revenue of around DKK 1,250 million and a profit before tax of around DKK 130 million.

"Tivoli has had a good start to 2024. Initiatives from recent years and new actions have borne fruit, and Tivoli has a strong core business that has proven resilient in relation to external circumstances such as weather conditions and slowdown in consumption among major neighbouring markets which have also been the case during 2024. The summer was rainy, but the end of the summer brought nice weather and many guests to The Tivoli Gardens from both Danes and tourists. This combined with an impressive program in The Garden, including new and currently held Garden- and Flower Festival, have resulted in an increase in guests making it the financially best summer in Tivoli's history." says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

Best regards,

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk