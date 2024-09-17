Epwin Group's H124 results were robust, with management navigating inflationary pressures well. That said, we have reduced our revenue estimates reflecting the H1 performance, maintained underlying operating profit estimates and raised EPS forecasts due to the impact of the increased share buyback programme. Long-term, well-established growth trends imply that Epwin is well-placed to leverage increasing demand for its energy-efficient and low-maintenance building products. The company offers an attractive investment case with the potential for uplifts from additional self-funded M&A. It trades on an FY24e P/E ratio of 9.3x, below the long-term average of 10.5x, and yields more than 5%. The extended share buyback programme should help support the share price.

