Adani Power has secured a letter of intent from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to supply 6. 6 GW of hybrid solar and thermal power. Adani Green Energy will supply the 5 GW solar component from its renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat. From pv magazine India Adani Power has secured a letter of intent from MSEDCL to supply 1. 6 GW thermal power combined with 5 GW of solar. Adani Power secured the 6. 6 GW of capacity through a competitive bidding process initiated by MSEDCL. Adani Power can bid for thermal power capacity along with solar power capacity, which can ...

