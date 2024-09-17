VermiculusFT: Vermiculus launches its VeriTrade trading product, built on a microservice architecture with an ultra-low latency high performance matching engine, and extensive business functionality

Vermiculus' new cutting-edge trading platform delivers matching with ultra-low deterministic latency, scalability, and 24/7 operations. Built on microservices, it seamlessly adapts to market demands and regulatory changes, ensuring top-tier performance.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus, a global provider of trading, clearing, and CSD technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation ultra-low latency trading platform, a generic system designed to support all instruments and asset classes while addressing the ever-evolving needs of today's exchanges and marketplaces. Built on a cutting-edge microservice architecture, the system supports both on-prem and in the cloud deployment. It is engineered to rapidly adapt to diverse regulatory frameworks while managing increasing trading volumes and complex order types, all with support of 24/7 operations. These enhancements underscore Vermiculus' commitment to providing the fastest, most reliable trading solutions in the industry.

The VeriTrade system is designed to ensure deterministic order matching with single-digit microsecond response times. This advancement allows traders to execute transactions with unprecedented speed and precision, offering a significant competitive edge in high-frequency trading environments.

"Our new VeriTrade system not only boosts performance but also guarantees a consistent and predictable order matching process," said Taraneh Derayati, CEO of Vermiculus. "In an industry where every microsecond counts, our platform's ability to deliver deterministic matching with such low latency is a game-changer."

VeriTrade's microservice-based architecture offers exceptional flexibility and performance and can be easily tailored to meet each customer's unique requirements, accommodating the increasing demands of today's markets.

Taraneh Derayati continues:

"Exchanges and marketplaces that utilize a new layer of advanced business functionality into their matching engines will gain a distinct competitive advantage. Our systems are designed to be future proof, ensuring they meet the demands of tomorrow already today," said Taraneh Derayati, CEO of Vermiculus.

The market- and systems operations user interface is designed to accommodate diverse operational workflows. It offers customizable dashboards and widgets that enhance the user experience while managing operational tasks.

System access is provided via FIXP, FIX performance session layer. Similar high-performance protocols can be supported on-demand.

Other features included in the trading system are rich business functionality, price and liquidity discovery, auctions and uncross handling, trade reporting as well as pre-order risk checks and ultra-dynamic combination order handling.

VeriTrade shares with all Vermiculus systems the well-proven and quality assured VeriPrimerTM platform, which includes a communication layer as well as integrated standard components. The VeriPrimer platform ensures consistency and full integration across all Vermiculus products, enhancing performance, resilience, scalability, and security.

To learn more, visit the VeriTrade product page or reach out for a hands-on demo.

About Vermiculus Financial Technology

Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides cutting-edge trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus' solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements.

Vermiculus' solutions radically improve robustness, quality, and flexibility by utilizing AI-driven microservices, and can achieve superior environmental performance, elastic scalability, and cost-efficiency through SaaS and cloud-based deployment.

The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions. With decades of accumulated knowledge and expertise, the team has previously completed 75+ projects for the world's largest exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. For more information, visit vermiculus.se

