The National Retail Federation and Paris-based event organizer Comexposium today announced that the Paris Retail Week annual conference and exhibition is being rebranded beginning in 2025. The inaugural NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Europe will be held Sept. 16 18, 2025, at the Paris Porte de Versailles Pavilions 4 6. It is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners from across Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916040288/en/

"NRF is proud to represent the largest global retail brands in the world, and we are excited to expand our award-winning educational experiences into new markets, complementing the annual Big Show in New York City and Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "Every single day, successful retailers are exploring new tools, new approaches and new innovations to remain relevant to loyal shoppers and new customers alike. For nearly 110 years, NRF has embraced the same culture of change in order to build and grow our first-in-class programming."

NRF has participated in Paris Retail Week for several years, and this past June NRF and Comexposium jointly hosted the inaugural NRF Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific. The sold-out inaugural event convened more than 6,000 business leaders and 300 technology providers for three days in Singapore. Now, the two organizations are broadening their partnership and bringing their collective expertise to one of the world's greatest trendsetting and dynamic consumer-driven cities in the world.

"As one of the leading global event organizers, Comexposium built Paris Retail Week from the ground up. We are now committed, in partnership with NRF, to ensuring our combined experience will result in one of the most dynamic, sought after and highly attended retail events in Europe," Comexposium Managing Director Laurent Noel said. "Paris Retail Week is a major event for European retailers. For more than 10 years, we have been bringing together more than 350 exhibitors each year, covering the entire value chain of omnichannel commerce. Paris Retail Week also features more than 200 conferences in plenary sessions and workshop rooms, covering all retail-related business issues. By joining forces with NRF, which shares our goal of helping retailers meet their business development challenges, we are bringing the best of both worlds to the market through a new event of unrivalled scope in Europe."

The marriage of NRF Retail's Big Show and Paris Retail Week to create Retail's Big Show Europe will attract industry-leading speakers and premier content and innovations from across Europe. For more information, please visit nrfbigshoweurope.nrf.com.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supporting more than one in four U.S. jobs 55 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. nrf.com

About Comexposium

The Comexposium Group is one of the leading event organizers worldwide, creating events that bring communities together to discover and explore businesses, passions and interests. Comexposium organizes more than 150 professional and general public events, connecting 48,000 exhibitors and 3.5 million visitors, 365 days a year. Comexposium is present in the retail sector with market-leading brands such as Paris Retail Week, Siec, One-to-one events in France and Monaco, Franchise shows in the US, and ad.Tech and iMedia in Asia-Pacific. www.comexposium.com

About Retail's Big Show Europe

Retail's most important event in Europe takes place in Paris from 16 18 September 2025. Be inspired by the biggest retail leaders across Europe in one of the world's most dynamic and consumer-driven markets. Retail professionals from around the globe can experience three days of educational programming and an all-encompassing Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, as well as an Innovation Lab and Startup Zone featuring breakthrough technologies in Europe's retail sector. nrfbigshoweurope.nrf.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916040288/en/

Contacts:

Mary McGinty (855) NRF-PRESS

press@nrf.com

PERMALINK