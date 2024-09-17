Logikcull By Reveal Democratises Legal on a Global Scale by Introducing the First Automated, Self-Service eDiscovery Platform to Europe, Empowering Legal Teams Across Industries

Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery and investigations suite of technologies,announced today the launch of its Logikcull platform in Europe. This strategic expansion introduces customers to Logikcull's lightweight, self-service option, while simultaneously broadening access to its enterprise-grade, feature-rich platform, driven by the most powerful AI engine in the industry. Reveal's dual-platform approach uniquely positions the company to offer customers across Europe and beyond more choice in how to solve their diverse set of legal challenges.

"The introduction of Logikcull by Reveal to the European market highlights our continued commitment to bridging the justice gap by automating the practice of law for all not just a privileged few. In less than a year since our acquisition of Logikcull, I'm proud that our strategic investment in Logikcull has taken the platform from a national success story to now a global one," said Wendell Jisa, Founder CEO of Reveal. "Our Logikcull platform offers unparalleled accessibility to a variety of eDiscovery tools, while our Reveal enterprise-grade platform, driven by powerful AI, tackles even the most complex legal matters. Together, we're offering legal teams the most adaptable and scalable technology solutions for managing their evolving eDiscovery needs."

The availability of Logikcull in EMEA introduces a simple and cost-effective way for legal teams to enhance efficiency and control over eDiscovery workflows. It also better positions EMEA organisations to manage and solve legal challenges such as Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) and Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, while ensuring compliance with regional GDPR and data privacy regulations. Designed to support corporate legal departments, government and municipal legal teams, law firms, and solo practitioners, Logikcull's self-service capabilities streamline access to automated tools and offer the following day-one benefits:

Multi-Purpose, Dual Platform Approach: Reveal has developed a scalable and adaptable ecosystem for the legal industry through its two industry-leading platforms. Logikcull offers self-service eDiscovery capabilities, while Reveal provides a full range of solutions, including information governance, early case assessment, legal hold, data collection, processing, document review, and trial presentation. Both platforms are underpinned by one of the most powerful AI engines in legal technology, ensuring robust and efficient performance across all functions.

Reveal is the only legal technology company to democratise eDiscovery for all legal matters, offering any business whether small or large access to its self-service and leading AI-powered solutions. Customised eDiscovery Experience: Reveal's expanded team of eDiscovery experts ensures that clients receive tailored solutions and guidance to navigate complex litigation challenges. Reveal will continue to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration with its European customers, pushing the boundaries of legal automation.

Reveal continues to automate the practice of law, transforming how legal professionals, from solo practitioners to Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies, leverage the most advanced AI technology available to drive the eDiscovery process. For more information about Reveal's AI-powered eDiscovery platform, please visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

