LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS platforms enabling rapid deployment at reduced costs, today announced a collaboration with Henkel AG Co. KGaA ("Henkel"), to integrate LabVantage LIMS and SAP Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions into Henkel's core R&D 4.0 platform for its consumer businesses. This strategic decision for LabVantage Solutions was driven by Henkel's commitment to advancing innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation within its organization.

Henkel is a prominent leader in the consumer goods industry, excelling across both its industrial and consumer divisions, where it holds top market positions. The company's new integrated platform will leverage LabVantage LIMS and SAP PLM for end-to-end business integration, data sharing, and reporting. Enhanced with automation, data mining, and knowledge-sharing technologies, it aims to drive breakthroughs in product development and consumer insights.

"Seamlessly bridging innovation and operational processes is a key competitive advantage. Digitizing R&D with a data and AI-driven software platform is at the heart of such a transformational journey which is a massive undertaking, requiring trusted and leading-edge technology partners," says Michael Nilles, Chief Digital Information Officer of Henkel. "In LabVantage, we found the transformative partner we were looking for to co-innovate digital R&D. Their deep understanding of data management, thought leadership in AI, and trustworthiness as a partner are best-in-class. Connecting our collaboration with the deep expertise of SAP and their robust PLM solution brings our vision of a fully integrated value chain to the next level."

The new R&D platform seamlessly integrates Henkel's business processes, streamlining operations and setting the stage to harness cutting-edge technologies, such as generative AI. The integration also supports Henkel's goal to transition its technology stack to the cloud, enabling global R&D data sharing and rapid adaptation to business needs.

LabVantage Solutions, a leading provider of LIMS solutions and a trusted partner for the modernization of R&D functions across various industries including the life sciences, pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and chemicals, among others has teamed up with SAP, a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, on Henkel's platform to demonstrate the value of best-in-class integrated solutions.

Shady Ghattas, Head of Consumer Products Industry Business Unit at SAP, adds: "As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP looks forward to collaborating with Henkel and LabVantage to drive digital transformation in R&D by integrating SAP PLM solutions and LabVantage's LIMS. This collaboration underscores our ambition to empower consumer products companies such as Henkel to drive profitable and sustainable growth with a digital foundation for enterprise product innovation."

"We are excited to propel Henkel's digitalization with the support of SAP's world-leading PLM technology," says Wolf Lichtenstein, President of LabVantage Solutions in Europe. "We look forward to extending the transformative potential of this powerful partnership to deliver similar benefits to many more clients in the future."

About LabVantage Solutions

A recognized leader in enterprise laboratory software solutions, LabVantage Solutions dedicates itself to improving customer outcomes by transforming data into knowledge. The LabVantage informatics platform is highly configurable, integrated across a common architecture, and 100% browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users. Deployed on-premise or via SaaS, it seamlessly interfaces with instruments and other enterprise systems enabling true digital transformation. The platform consists of the most modern laboratory information management system (LIMS) available, integrated electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), scientific data management system (SDMS), and advanced analytics; and, for healthcare settings, a laboratory information system (LIS). We support more than 1500 global customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil gas, genetics/diagnostics, forensic, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, with global offices, LabVantage has offered its comprehensive portfolio of products and services to enable customers to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements for four decades. For more information, visit labvantage.com.

About Henkel

Henkel AG Co. KGaA has more than 50,000 employees from 123 nations worldwide and holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Henkel is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany and has subsidiaries in more than 75 different countries around the world. Henkel is organized into three globally operating business units: "Laundry Home Care", "Beauty Care" and "Adhesives Technologies". Henkel's success story started with a product from the Laundry Home Care business unit. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leading solution provider for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings worldwide. Beauty Care is active in the Branded Consumer Goods as well as the professional Hair Salon business and holds leading market positions worldwide and is continuously expanding with its brand-name products.

