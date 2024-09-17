Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
Monument Therapeutics Announces Grant of UK Patent for Neuroinflammation Compound MT1980

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Therapeutics, a stratified medicine company developing novel treatments for areas of high unmet need in psychiatry and neurology, today announced that the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office ("IPO") has granted UK patent GB2616923, in support of MT1980, an anti-neuroinflammatory compound using novel brain-targeting technology.

Monument Therapeutics Logo

The patent, which is set to provide exclusivity until at least 2044, secures the intellectual property rights for MT1980 as a treatment for clinical indications associated with neuroinflammation, such as Alzheimer's disease, post-operative cognitive dysfunction and Long COVID. The unique absorption profile of MT1980, achieved using LipiCore, a targeted oral drug delivery technology platform developed by TRx Biosciences and exclusively licensed to Monument Tx for MT1980, resolves blood-brain-barrier penetration limitations that exist with standard on-market formulations of the compound.

"The granting of this patent represents a significant achievement in our research and development efforts," said Jenny Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of Monument Therapeutics. "MT1980's innovative approach to targeting neuroinflammation positions us at the cutting edge of therapeutic advancement in psychiatry and neurology. We believe this compound has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs and our team is excited to advance MT1980 through the next stages of clinical development."

Dr Robin Bannister Chief Executive Officer of TRx Biosciences said, "TRx is delighted to see this first grant of a therapeutic composition derived from our LipiCore platform and continues to support Monument in its efforts to progress the MT1980 programme."

In preclinical studies to date, MT1980 has shown significant brain uptake and strong anti-inflammatory activity across a panel of key biomarkers, with Phase I clinical data demonstrating an excellent safety profile and presence of drug in cerebrospinal fluid. Monument Therapeutics now plans a further Phase I multiple dosing study with MT1980, in addition to evidence of anti-neuroinflammatory effects in the brain.

About Monument Therapeutics:

Monument Therapeutics is bringing stratified medicine to CNS drug development. The company uses proprietary digital biomarkers to reduce heterogeneity and identify patients with homogenous underlying neurobiology, which are then matched with appropriately targeted compounds.

For more information, please visit www.monumenttx.com

For further information, contact:

Jenny Barnett, CEO
E-Mail: jbarnett@monumenttx.com

Media inquiries:

Christopher Koddermann
Tel: +41 (79) 434 25 78
E-Mail: chris@cura-communications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504948/Monument_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monument-therapeutics-announces-grant-of-uk-patent-for-neuroinflammation-compound-mt1980-302248930.html

