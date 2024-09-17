Anzeige
WKN: A0X9YW | ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 11:18 Uhr
107 Leser
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B4ZPCJ00

Issuer Name

BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands)

St Peter Port

Guernsey

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

London

United Kingdom

Rathbones Investment Management International Limited

St Helier

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Rathbone Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

BNP Paribas Limited

London

United Kingdom

Ferlim Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

Hero Nominees Limited

St Peter Port

Guernsey

Torch Nominees Limited

St Peter Port

Guernsey

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.069700

0.000000

3.069700

21535766

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.765500

0.000000

6.765500

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GG00B4ZPCJ00

21535766

3.069700

Sub Total 8.A

21535766

3.069700%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Investment Management Limited

0.304100

0.304100%

Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Investment Management International Limited

0.014800

0.014800%

Rathbones Group Plc

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

2.684800

2.684800%

Rathbones Group Plc

Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands)

0.066100

0.066100%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

16-Sep-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


