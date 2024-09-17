Anzeige
Roblon A/S: Interim report Q3 2023/24
Roblon A/S: Interim report Q3 2023/24

Roblon's revenue and earnings for the first three quarters of 2023/24 were in line with expectations

Selected financial highlights

  • The Group's order intake amounted to DKKm 274.4 in Q1-Q3 2023/24 (DKKm 233.8).
  • At 31 July 2024, the Group's order book amounted to DKKm 99.5 (DKKm 97.9).
  • Revenue of DKKm 249.8 (DKKm 250.1).
  • Gross margin of 53.1% (48.5%).
  • Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) of DKKm 13.1 (DKKm 3.8).
  • Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 6.2 (a loss of DKKm 16.7).
  • Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 3.0 (net expense of DKKm 4.0).
  • Loss before tax of DKKm 9.3 (loss of DKKm 20.8).
  • Net cash inflow from operations of DKKm 34.2 (DKKm 31.7).

Initiation of process to divest Roblon's US subsidiary

In a separate announcement released on 16 September 2024, the Company provides information on the initiation of a process to divest Roblon's US subsidiary. As yet, Management is not able to determine how a divestment would affect the financial statements. Management will share information about the divestment process in due course.

Full-year guidance for 2023/24:

Management maintains the previously announced guidance of revenue of around DKKm 370, an operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and before special items (EBITDA) of around DKKm 25 and an operating profit before special items (EBIT) of around DKKm 0.

Distribution of full-year 2023/24 guided figures:

DKKmContinuing operationsDiscontinued operationsTotal
Revenue~ 250~ 120~ 370
EBITDA before special items~ 40~ -15~ 25
EBIT before special items~ 24~ -24~ 0

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
