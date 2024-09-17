Leading disputes technology platform Chargebacks911 announced today the appointment of fintech heavyweight Mike Elliff as Chief Revenue Officer, CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and board member. With over 30 years of banking and payments experience, Elliff has a strong track record of innovating and building intrapreneurial ventures and high-growth businesses while at NatWest Group and JP Morgan Chase.

Elliff's appointment comes at a pivotal time as the demand and need for next generation dispute management solutions meets unprecedented growth in the post-transaction fraud space. Dispute activities are increasing across multiple sectors and geographies; affecting virtually all payment methods and channels. With the sharp growth of first party misuse and abuse on card transactions, cited to be up to 75% according to Visa, the trickle-down impact on non-card transactions also continues to surge. One of the most significant use cases is the mirror effect in post-transaction APP claims, which now reflects 75% of all digital banking fraud.

Globally, the issuance of chargebacks has increased more than 4x the rate of eCommerce (42%). In the absence of applied standards, fragmentation and growing complexities continue to plague merchants, issuers and acquirers, promising ongoing and exponential consequences. Rising costs and poor customer experiences rank amongst the top concerns.

Elliff joins the Chargebacks911 team to help lead global expansion efforts, with the company positioned to deliver unmatched expertise and an award-winning platform that is fit-for-purpose with modular adaptability, to more intelligently resolve post transaction disputes.

Monica Eaton, Founder and Group CEO, Chargebacks911, said: "The industry requires a transformational lens to change the way we approach disputes. In a world where data is the universal currency, solutions that support dynamic datasets and multi-layer exchanges are not only ideal but vital. This is especially true for dispute resolution and fraud prevention. Our technology stack may be second to none, but through the years it's always our people I value most. I knew Mike would be a great culture fit when we first met. His track history and start-up mindset speak volumes. We both have an insatiable drive to improve and progress. I couldn't be more excited about our journey ahead!"

With his proven reputation for supercharging success, Elliff has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer to drive Chargebacks911's goals to expand and deliver game-changing solutions that protect consumers, merchants and financial institutions. At NatWest, he was CEO of both card acquirer Tyl and open banking provider Payit, leading their successful scale-up from early-stage ventures into award-winning players in the UK market. Prior to this, Elliff was Head of UK and Ireland Corporate Banking at JP Morgan Chase, driving growth in the bank's franchise and relationships across its largest UK and Irish customers.

Mike Elliff, Global Chief Revenue Officer and EMEA CEO at Chargebacks911, commented: "Monica is a visionary leader, a renowned industry expert, and has built a deeply talented team of payments experts offering industry-leading technology solutions to merchants and financial institutions globally. I'm excited to get started as we continue to scale this innovative business to more customers, geographies and sectors."

Chargebacks911's dispute management platform supports more than 2.5 million merchants in 87 countries, and over 3,800 connections worldwide. It is uniquely positioned to prevent, manage and respond to chargebacks thanks to its ability to operate on all sides of a transaction, no matter the currency, vertical or industry. This is backed by its investment in intellectual capital, with Elliff joining a powerful team of renowned experts with diverse expertise to support the growing demands for both merchants, acquirers and issuers.

About Chargebacks911

Chargebacks911® is the global leader in chargeback prevention and remediation technology. As a platform provider to merchants and financial institutions, Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to providing an end-to-end platform specifically designed to counter post-transactional fraud and chargeback misuse. Today, Chargebacks911 safeguards more than 2.4 billion transactions per year on behalf of clients in 87 countries around the world, supporting over 2.5 million merchants. For details on Chargebacks911's comprehensive dispute management solutions, visit https://chargebacks911.com.

