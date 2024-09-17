Base Resources Limited - PDMR share dealings

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

AIM and Media Release

17 September 2024

Base Resources Limited

PDMR share dealings

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the following transactions have been notified to the Company pursuant to Article 19.1(a) of the Market Abuse (Regulation (EU) 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UKMAR).

As the relevant employees are classified as persons discharging managerial responsibilities, set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the UK MAR.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Timothy Carstens 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification, as amended 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) 13 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 5,317,324 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 5,317,324 e) Date of the transaction 13 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Chadwick Poletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 13 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.26 Volume: 20,117 13 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.25 Volume: 540,000 13 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.26 Volume: 960,000 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.253 Volume: 1,520,117 e) Date of the transaction 13 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Chadwick Poletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) 13 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 3,343,431 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 3,343,431 e) Date of the transaction 13 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Chadwick Poletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a person closely associated c) Price(s) and volume(s) 16 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.20 Volume: 3,343,431 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.20 Volume: 3,343,431 e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Andre Johannes Greyling 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GM Growth b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) 13 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 3,008,341 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD Volume: 3,008,341 e) Date of the transaction 13 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Andre Johannes Greyling 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status GM Growth b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a controlled company c) Price(s) and volume(s) 16 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.20 Volume: 1,950,000 16 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.20 Volume: 1,058,341 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.20 Volume: 3,008,341 e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stephen Hay 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Manager, Marketing b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) 13 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 3,506,449 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 3,506,449 e) Date of the transaction 13 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stephen Hay 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Manager, Marketing b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a person closely associated c) Price(s) and volume(s) 16 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.20 Volume: 3,506,449 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.20 Volume: 3,506,449 e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Balloch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Base Resources Limited b) LEI 2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Fully paid ordinary shares AU000000BSE5 b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) 13 September 2024 Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 3,516,411 d) Aggregated information Price: AUD 0.00 Volume: 3,516,411 e) Date of the transaction 13 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

