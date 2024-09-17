Base Resources Limited - PDMR share dealings
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17
AIM and Media Release
17 September 2024
Base Resources Limited
PDMR share dealings
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the following transactions have been notified to the Company pursuant to Article 19.1(a) of the Market Abuse (Regulation (EU) 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UKMAR).
As the relevant employees are classified as persons discharging managerial responsibilities, set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the UK MAR.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Timothy Carstens
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification, as amended
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
13 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 5,317,324
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 5,317,324
e)
Date of the transaction
13 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Chadwick Poletti
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares on the Australian Securities Exchange.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
13 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.26
Volume: 20,117
13 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.25
Volume: 540,000
13 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.26
Volume: 960,000
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD 0.253
Volume: 1,520,117
e)
Date of the transaction
13 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Chadwick Poletti
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
13 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 3,343,431
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 3,343,431
e)
Date of the transaction
13 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Chadwick Poletti
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a person closely associated
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
16 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.20
Volume: 3,343,431
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD 0.20
Volume: 3,343,431
e)
Date of the transaction
16 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Andre Johannes Greyling
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GM Growth
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
13 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 3,008,341
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD
Volume: 3,008,341
e)
Date of the transaction
13 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Andre Johannes Greyling
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GM Growth
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a controlled company
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
16 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.20
Volume: 1,950,000
16 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.20
Volume: 1,058,341
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD 0.20
Volume: 3,008,341
e)
Date of the transaction
16 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Hay
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
General Manager, Marketing
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
13 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 3,506,449
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 3,506,449
e)
Date of the transaction
13 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Hay
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
General Manager, Marketing
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a person closely associated
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
16 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.20
Volume: 3,506,449
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD 0.20
Volume: 3,506,449
e)
Date of the transaction
16 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Balloch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Fully paid ordinary shares
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
13 September 2024
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 3,516,411
d)
Aggregated information
Price: AUD 0.00
Volume: 3,516,411
e)
Date of the transaction
13 September 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
ENDS.
For further information contact:
Australian Media Relations
UK Media Relations
Sodali & Co
Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
Tel: +44 207 920 3150
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800