PR Newswire
17.09.2024 11:24 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Resources Limited - PDMR share dealings

Base Resources Limited - PDMR share dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

AIM and Media Release

17 September 2024

Base Resources Limited
PDMR share dealings

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the following transactions have been notified to the Company pursuant to Article 19.1(a) of the Market Abuse (Regulation (EU) 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UKMAR).

As the relevant employees are classified as persons discharging managerial responsibilities, set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the UK MAR.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Timothy Carstens

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification, as amended

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

13 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 5,317,324

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 5,317,324

e)

Date of the transaction

13 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Chadwick Poletti

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares on the Australian Securities Exchange.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

13 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.26

Volume: 20,117

13 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.25

Volume: 540,000

13 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.26

Volume: 960,000

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.253

Volume: 1,520,117

e)

Date of the transaction

13 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Chadwick Poletti

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

13 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 3,343,431

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 3,343,431

e)

Date of the transaction

13 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Chadwick Poletti

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a person closely associated

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

16 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.20

Volume: 3,343,431

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.20

Volume: 3,343,431

e)

Date of the transaction

16 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andre Johannes Greyling

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GM Growth

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

13 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 3,008,341

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD

Volume: 3,008,341

e)

Date of the transaction

13 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andre Johannes Greyling

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GM Growth

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a controlled company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

16 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.20

Volume: 1,950,000

16 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.20

Volume: 1,058,341

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.20

Volume: 3,008,341

e)

Date of the transaction

16 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen Hay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Manager, Marketing

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

13 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 3,506,449

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 3,506,449

e)

Date of the transaction

13 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen Hay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Manager, Marketing

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of ordinary shares from a registered holding in my name to a person closely associated

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

16 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.20

Volume: 3,506,449

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.20

Volume: 3,506,449

e)

Date of the transaction

16 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Balloch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Base Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Fully paid ordinary shares

AU000000BSE5

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of ordinary shares following exercise of unlisted, vested performance rights

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

13 September 2024

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 3,516,411

d)

Aggregated information

Price: AUD 0.00

Volume: 3,516,411

e)

Date of the transaction

13 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Sodali & Co

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


