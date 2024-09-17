Sharp's new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0. 29% per C and a bifaciality factor of over 80%. Sharp has unveiled new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The modules feature 96 half-cut solar cells based on G12 wafers and a 16-busbar design. They also feature a power conversion efficiency of up to 22. 52% and a power output of 430 to 450 W. "The bifacial NBJG445R and NBJG450R modules have a white coating on the backsheet between the cells which increases efficiency ...

