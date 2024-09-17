Readers of "La Stampa" and "la Repubblica" can now choose to listen to all the written content, thanks to Voice Studio's AI technology, which converts text into audio articles with natural tone, rhythm, and emphasis.

GEDI, the leading Italian media company, is offering new features to its readers and transforming the process of creating audio content for its publications. As of today, the websites and apps of the Group's publications integrate Voice Studio, an AI-powered solution developed by Discovery Reply, a company within the Reply Group specializing in Digital Experience Management solutions.

Voice Studio uses one of the best AI-based voice cloning engines to convert text articles into high-quality audio podcasts, ensuring the realism and naturalness needed for a clear and authentic listening experience. The solution has already been used for the publications "la Repubblica" and "La Stampa," producing over 300 audio pieces per day.

Discovery Reply has developed custom features tailored to GEDI's editorial context, such as correctly adapted pronunciation for foreign words, contextual expansion of acronyms, and modulation of tone, rhythm, and emphasis depending on the type of article (e.g., news, sports, culture). There are also tools available for the quality control of the generated audio, allowing editorial intervention for corrections that automatically apply to future productions, as well as the option to integrate background music into the final audio file.

Fabiano Begal, CEO of GEDI Digital, stated: "Voice Studio enables us to effectively meet the growing demand for high-quality audio content from the general public, something we have already observed with the success of OnePodcast. Thanks to this collaboration with Discovery Reply, we can now enrich our editorial offering by providing our readers with an additional useful and innovative tool

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, commented: "Collaborating with GEDI has shown how the use of artificial intelligence can significantly enhance the editorial landscape and its accessibility. With Voice Studio, we have made podcast production more efficient and of higher quality, creating natural and engaging audio content that enriches the listening experience

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale is Italy's leading digital media company, a national leader in news with publications such as "laRepubblica" and "La Stampa". GEDI is also one of the main national radio groups, featuring top brands like Radio Deejay, along with Radio Capital and m2o. With OnePodcast, GEDI is the leading Italian producer of digital audio content. Active on social media through Stardust, it also operates in the multi-platform advertising sector through A. Manzoni C. Spa. www.gedi.it

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

With deep expertise in Cloud Computing, Digital Media, and System Integration, Discovery Reply specializes in developing advanced end-to-end Digital eXperience Management (DXM) solutions for the management and distribution of branded multimedia content and digital assets. Its comprehensive suite of enterprise-level technologies and vertical applications is designed for the digital media market, driving new business models and omnichannel strategies. www.discovery.reply.com

