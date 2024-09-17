Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 11:36 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RayThink Technology Co., Ltd.: RayThink Showcases Cutting-Edge Thermal Imaging Solutions at SECURITY ESSEN 2024

YANTAI, China, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RayThink Technology Co., Ltd. ("RayThink"), an innovator in the thermal imaging industry, is making a high-profile appearance at SECURITY ESSEN 2024 in Germany. RayThink is showcasing its groundbreaking technologies and flagship thermal imaging solutions at booth 5B27 at MESSE ESSEN GmbH.

Unlike conventional cameras, thermal imaging technology operates independently of visible light, delivering reliable performance in complete darkness, fog, smoke, and other challenging conditions. This ensures uninterrupted, 24/7 monitoring without the need for additional lighting, making it a vital asset in security and surveillance applications.

At SECURITY ESSEN 2024, RayThink is highlighting its border and coastal surveillance solutions, including the Infrared Panoramic Camera SilentW-U series. Designed for large-scale, wide-area surveillance, this cutting-edge camera offers a 360° panoramic view with no blind spots. Featuring advanced optical image stabilization and stitching algorithms, the system provides real-time panoramic coverage and significantly reduces the risk of missed alarms. Its thermal imaging capabilities allow it to see through the night, compensating for the limitations of traditional visible-light cameras in low-light environments.

The infrared panoramic radar system further enhances the solution by detecting multiple targets simultaneously and displaying their movement trajectories in real time. Supporting up to 128 targets, the system aggregates and visualizes movement data, helping users predict and assess target behavior with historical trajectory information. The system also integrates seamlessly with visible-light cameras, enabling automatic tracking, zooming, and evidence collection.

RayThink is also showcasing its 1280 high-definition thermal imaging technology, which delivers ultra-clear images and extended observation ranges. This technology provides unmatched clarity and precision, making long-distance surveillance more effective than ever. RayThink is confident these capabilities will captivate the audience and showcase the future of high-performance thermal imaging.

With its innovative thermal cameras and comprehensive solutions for multiple industries, RayThink aims to lead the way in shaping the future of security technology and contribute to the continued progress of society.

For more information, visit us at booth 5B27 at SECURITY ESSEN 2024.

CONTACT: Karina Hu, karina.hu@raythink-tech.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raythink-showcases-cutting-edge-thermal-imaging-solutions-at-security-essen-2024-302245240.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.