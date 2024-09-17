Anzeige
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 16 September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 16 September 2024 696.63 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 683.82 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

17 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
