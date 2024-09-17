First North Denmark: Dataproces Group A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 19 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061408580 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Dataproces Group -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 33,403,489 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 496,553 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 33,900,042 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 205899 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: DATA -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S