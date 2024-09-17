Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - 96M, a leading online casino platform, today announced its intent to a strategic partnership as the official sponsor of the upcoming Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. This high-octane collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands as they intend to unite and deliver an unparalleled experience for fans worldwide.

The potential partnership between 96M and Formula 1 aligns seamlessly with the shared values of innovation, speed, and excellence. Both entities are committed to providing world-class experiences, pushing boundaries, and delivering exceptional results. As a trusted and responsible gaming platform, 96M embodies the spirit of fair play, safety, and trust - core principles that resonate strongly with the prestigious Formula 1 brand.

In the groundbreaking move, 96M will introduce virtual trackside branding for the Singapore Grand Prix, specifically tailored for regional broadcasts. This innovative feature will allow fans in Asia to experience 96M's branding seamlessly integrated into the virtual landscape surrounding the racetrack. This immersive experience is designed to enhance fan engagement and create a more interactive viewing experience.

96M expressed its excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the natural synergy between the two brands. The platform highlighted its commitment to excellence, responsible gaming, and providing an exceptional experience for its players. 96M also expressed its anticipation for engaging with passionate Formula 1 fans.

This potential partnership between 96M and Formula 1 promises to be a thrilling one, offering fans in Asia a unique and immersive experience. With virtual trackside branding and the excitement of the Singapore Grand Prix, this collaboration is set to elevate the fan experience to new heights.

About 96M

96M is a leading online casino platform dedicated to providing players with an exceptional gaming experience. Licensed and regulated by Curacao and PAGCOR, 96M prioritizes player safety and fair play. With a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer variations, 96M caters to diverse player preferences. The platform is committed to responsible gaming and offers various tools and resources to help players maintain control over their gambling habits.

