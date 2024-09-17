Vertical Aerospace Ltd. ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL; EVTLW), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero emission aviation, announces it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") at 10:00 a.m. (GMT) on September 30th 2024 at the offices of the Company: 4th Floor, United House, 9 Pembridge Road, London W11 3JY, United Kingdom.

This follows the Company's receipt of a shareholders' requisition dated 30 August 2024, issued by Stephen Fitzpatrick, in his capacity as the holder of greater than 10.0% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company, requesting the directors of the Company to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") for the sole purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing a number of resolutions to amend the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Articles").

Among other things, the proposed amendments would remove the requirement for any of the directors Mr. Fitzpatrick is entitled to appoint under the Articles to be independent (subject to NYSE minimum independence requirements), and introduce the ability for shareholders of the Company holding a majority of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares to remove any director by written instruction.

The Company has furnished a circular to its shareholders, providing notice of the EGM, and including a form of proxy card in connection with the proposals sought to be adopted by the EGM, which is attached as an exhibit to a current report on Form 6-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 17 September, 2024.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner and quieter way to travel. Vertical's VX4 is a piloted, four passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical combines partnering with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell and Leonardo, with developing its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has 1,500 pre-orders of the VX4 worth $6bn, with customers across four continents, including Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL and Bristow.

Headquartered in Bristol, the epicentre of the UK's aerospace industry, Vertical was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, founder of the OVO Group, Europe's largest independent energy retailer. Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top tier automotive and aerospace companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM and Leonardo. Together they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

