Updated archive features provide advanced search, extraction, and data control to enhance user experience for compliance teams

ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in the financial services industry, today unveiled a significant upgrade to its eComms Technology Solutions suite within the ComplianceAlpha® platform. This enhancement introduces advanced archive capabilities designed to offer greater efficiency and control to ACA Group's clients.

ACA's next-generation archive function features a modernized user interface (UI) that delivers rapid search capabilities and a streamlined user experience (UX), enabling users to navigate extensive data sets with ease. The enhanced functionality allows users to extract and export data directly from the search interface, eliminating dependence on third-party assistance and significantly accelerating response times to regulatory inquiries. New features such as random sampling further bolster the solution's compliance monitoring capabilities, setting a new industry standard for electronic communications governance.

With the SEC and CFTC's books and records enforcement campaign now in its fourth year and over $3.28 billion in fines levied to date, the supervision of electronic communications remains a key priority for regulators. The 2024 Investment Management Compliance Testing Survey identified electronic communications surveillance/off-channel communications as the top concern for 59% of investment management compliance professionals. Moreover, recent SECexaminations highlighted books and records compliance (58%) and electronic communication surveillance/off-channel communications (73%) as top areas of focus and increased testing.

"Robust electronic communications archiving is crucial as regulators intensify their focus on books and records compliance and digital communications governance," said Peter Kenny, Managing Director and Head of Global Surveillance Strategy at ACA Group. "Our next generation archiving capabilities provide firms with enhanced control over their data, offering faster search capabilities and simplified data extraction through an improved user interface."

ACA Group's comprehensive eComms Technology Solutions suite provides robust tools for capturing, archiving, and surveilling electronic communications throughout the digital communications lifecycle. With over 150 predefined risk scenarios and integration with 85+ connectors in over 25 languages, the suite supports an 80% reduction in false positives, reinforcing firms' digital communications governance programs.

Key components of the eComms Technology Solutions suite:

Capture : Ingests communications from diverse platforms, including email, financial platforms, collaboration tools, social media, mobile capture for BYOD, and voice transcription.

: Ingests communications from diverse platforms, including email, financial platforms, collaboration tools, social media, mobile capture for BYOD, and voice transcription. Archive : Complies with key regulatory requirements while offering tools for efficient responses to complaints, audits, and investigations. Features include streamlined data migration, a reliable and rapid search experience, and a simplified user interface with dynamic filters, message highlighting, saved searches, search history, and calculated results.

: Complies with key regulatory requirements while offering tools for efficient responses to complaints, audits, and investigations. Features include streamlined data migration, a reliable and rapid search experience, and a simplified user interface with dynamic filters, message highlighting, saved searches, search history, and calculated results. Surveillance: Automates the monitoring of high-risk activities using AI tools such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Relationship Forensics. Key features include data curation, dynamic risk scenario inputs, risk detection and scoring, cross-module integration, and a streamlined workflow for identifying, investigating, remediating, and documenting risks.

In conjunction with ComplianceAlpha's analytics and reporting capabilities, the eComms Technology Solutions suite empowers compliance teams to ensure policy compliance and respond promptly to regulatory or audit requests.

"With the growing demand for electronic communications archiving solutions amid heightened regulatory scrutiny, our eComms Technology Solutions suite is tailored to meet these evolving needs," said Patrick Olson, CEO of ACA Group. "Integrated within ComplianceAlpha, these solutions, combined with ACA's managed services and advisory expertise, enable compliance professionals to manage regulatory risk more effectively."

ACA will be hosting the webcast Master Digital Communications Governance: Effective eComms Capture, Archive Surveillance on October 1st that is open to the industry.

About ACA Group

ACA Group (ACA) is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services. For over 20 years, we've empowered our clients to launch, grow, and protect their business. Our global team of 1,250 employees includes former regulators and practitioners with a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape. Our innovative approach integrates advisory, managed services, distribution solutions, and analytics with our ComplianceAlpha technology platform. For more information, visit www.acaglobal.com

About ACA ComplianceAlpha

ComplianceAlpha® helps firms gain an award-winning integrated RegTech solution to build a scalable and resilient compliance program. ComplianceAlpha offers a range of complimentary modules, allowing firms to customize the solution to meet their needs. The full suite includes Employee Compliance, Market Abuse Surveillance, Control Room, eComms Surveillance, Marketing Review, Compliance Management, AML KYC/CIP, and eLearning modules.

For more information about ACA's comprehensive regulatory technology suite, please visit ACA's website here

