Dienstag, 17.09.2024
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
17.09.24
12:45 Uhr
17,430 Euro
+0,885
+5,35 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,43517,47012:46
17,42517,45012:46
GlobeNewswire
17.09.2024 12:34 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on SKF (271/24)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on SKF
B (SKFB) until close of business as of September 17, 2024. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Exchange
Brokers, telephone +4687969000.
