Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 8 drillholes at the Palokas zone of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto).

Highlights:

PAL0346 intercepted 7 m @ 9.1 g/t gold and 706 ppm cobalt from 88.75 m demonstrating that thicker and higher-grade mineralization exists in the southern margin of the Palokas gold-cobalt system

PAL0354 intercepted 12 m @ 1.7 g/t gold from 416 m(cobalt to be announced) demonstrating the Palokas system remains open at depth; opens new vector for further exploration

PAL0351 and PAL0362 intercepted mineralized extensions to the south of the previous known extents of the Palokas system including: PAL0351: 6 m @ 0.43 g/t gold from 254 m (cobalt to be announced) PAL0351: 1.25 m @ 2.42 g/t gold from 261.64 m (cobalt to be announced) PAL0351: 1 m @ 0.31 g/t gold from 287.9 m (cobalt to be announced) PAL0362: 1 m @ 4.71 g/t gold from 56.55 m (cobalt to be announced)

PAL0343 and PAL0345 drilled into the northern margin of the Palokas system returning thin intervals of lower-grade mineralization, including: PAL0343: 1 m @ 1.29 g/t Au and 260 ppm cobalt PAL0345: 0.95 @ 0.64 g/t Au (cobalt to be announced)

PAL0342 and PAL0357 similarly drilled into the northern margins of the Palokas system but failed to return significant intercepts

Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states:

"We are very excited to report the latest results from our resource step-out drilling at the Palokas zone from the Rajapalot project. The drill results demonstrate that the mineralization at Palokas is wide open both to the south-west and down dip. We look to be well on our way to achieving our objective to increase the Rajapalot resource. Further drill results will be reported in the coming weeks".

Detailed Results

The 8 drillholes reported here (table 1) are from the Palokas zone of mineralization at Rajapalot (drill holes PAL0342, PAL0343, PAL0345, PAL0346, PAL0351, PAL0354, PAL0357 & PAL0362 see Figure 1 and Figure 2 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and intercept locations, and Table 1, Table 2 and Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and available assay data) represent 2,310 metres of drilling from the winter programme of a finalized total of 11,376 metres in 38 drillholes. To date, a total of 15 holes for a total of 4,406 m have now been reported. Gold concentrations are reported here for intercepts that contained over 0.3 g/t Au over a minimum sample interval of 1 metre (lower-cut), while corresponding cobalt concentrations are reported from those same intervals where available (cobalt concentrations are currently only available from holes PAL0343 and PAL0346, and the remainder of such results will be reported in due course as the same become available). Composite assay values recording gold concentrations above the lower-cut limits are presented below in Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto, and all raw sample intervals are presented in Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto. Due to the abandonment of hole PAL0359 for technical reasons at 47.2 metres of a planned 750 meters depth, the total and finalised tally of metres drilled at Rajapalot for the 2024 drilling season is 11,376 metres from the 38 drillholes.

Drillholes PAL0346, PAL0351, PAL0354 and PAL0362 are all located along the depth extent of the southern margin of the Palokas zone of gold-cobalt mineralization, with intercept depths ranging from around 40 m to 300 m below surface. The most significant intercept reported here from PAL0346 intercepted a strongly mineralized interval of 7 m @ 9.1 g/t gold and 706 ppm cobalt located approximately 70 m below surface, and approximately 40 m south of its nearest drillhole (see figure 2). Drillhole PAL0354 intercepted 12 m @ 1.7 g/t gold (cobalt to be announced) located nearly 300 m below surface, in an area that had only previously reported lower-grade results (see figure 2); these results now open-up a significant new search-space for further exploration on the Palokas zone, and increase the strike-extension length of Palokas from around 130 m, to over 200 m at its deepest known point (see figure 2). The remainder of the drillholes reported here were drilled along the northern margin of the Palokas zone and intercepted some minor mineralization (holes PAL0343 and PAL0345) or no significant mineralisation (PAL0342 and PAL0357) suggesting that much of the immediate northern margin of the Palokas zone between surface to around 350 m below surface does not host further significant gold-cobalt mineralisation (see figure 2).

Technical Background, Data Verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Three diamond drill rigs from MK Core Drilling Oy, Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems, were used in this drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals of between 0.5 to 2 metres are taken for sampling, then half-sawn by independent contractors the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in Rovaniemi, Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the independent contractor CRS Minlab Oy ("CRS") facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples are prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS, then transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. All the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company. The quality assurance and quality control program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. In addition to the sample preparation and security measures described above, data verification procedures are well integrated into the Company's quality assurance and quality control program. Routine ongoing checking of all data is undertaken prior to being uploaded to the database. This will be followed by independent data verification audits at exploration milestones throughout the Rajapalot project's development. Dr. Fromhold (see "Qualified Person" below) has also reviewed the qualifications and analytical procedures of the above-mentioned laboratories, photographs of drill cores, and the PEA in connection with verifying the exploration information presented herein.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393). Tables 1-3 in Schedule "A" hereto provide collar and assay data. Due to the typically low angles of drill intercepts, the true thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assay data of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au over 1 metre intervals, with composite data (Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto) containing no more than 2 consecutive 1 m intervals of waste-rock (i.e., 1 m intervals with <0.3 g/t Au). No upper-cut was applied.

At Rajapalot, all examples of gold-cobalt mineralisation are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralisation is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralisation at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralisation remains open at depth across the entire project.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Forward-looking Information

SCHEDULE "A" - TABLES AND FIGURES

Hole ID Easting TM35 Northing TM35 Elevation (mRL) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) Prospect PAL0335 3408345 7373507 174 50.4 -70.2 405.3 South Palokas PAL0336 3410540 7372676 151 144.1 -70.1 131 Joki East PAL0337 3410481 7372590 148 61.2 -70.9 125.3 Joki East PAL0338 3410422 7372775 153 144.7 -55.4 190 Joki East PAL0339 3408209 7373303 172 104.3 -44.8 150.1 South Palokas PAL0340 3408347 7373505 174 118.4 -79.2 395.85 South Palokas PAL0341 3408222 7373377 173 131 -44.4 136.7 South Palokas PAL0342 3408715 7373997 175 115.7 -58.3 148.6 Palokas PAL0343 3408627 7373991 175 88.9 -50.1 193 Palokas PAL0344 3408300 7373532 174 52.3 -75.9 476.6 South Palokas PAL0345 3408606 7374008 174 60.8 -71.9 278.1 Palokas PAL0346 3408571 7373723 174 45 -65 184.4 Palokas PAL0347 3408710 7372442 175 134.4 -72.1 273.6 Raja PAL0348 3408306 7373530 175 119.1 -80.2 242.1 South Palokas PAL0349 3408694 7372549 179 170 -80 341.85 Raja PAL0350 3408402 7373671 174 75 -52 290.1 South Palokas PAL0351 3408461 7373877 175 143 -69.5 334.5 Palokas PAL0352 3408247 7373715 172 62.4 -66.4 474.1 South Palokas PAL0353 3408850 7372504 176 160 -70 260.55 Raja PAL0354 3408308 7373984 175 126.1 -50.9 466.9 Palokas PAL0355 3408817 7372720 174 168 -77 428.9 Raja PAL0356 3408138 7373637 174 80.4 -74.4 496.9 South Palokas PAL0357 3408558 7374143 175 168.8 -82.9 445.6 Palokas PAL0358 3408984 7372343 173 244.5 -79.1 178.75 Raja PAL0359 3408138 7373933 172 150.9 -77.7 47.2 South Palokas PAL0360 3408679 7372340 174 75 -80.4 251.7 Raja PAL0361 3408088 7373643 173 51.1 -81.9 665.95 South Palokas PAL0362 3408576 7373723 174 95.3 -47.6 258.55 Palokas PAL0363 3407996 7373198 172 88.2 -55.3 338.8 Hut PAL0364 3408346 7373509 174 65.7 -66.4 359.2 South Palokas PAL0365 3408347 7373434 174 71 -70.1 304.4 South Palokas PAL0366 3407996 7373198 172 88.6 -70.6 374.4 Hut PAL0367 3408138 7373935 172 150.8 -79.2 785.3 South Palokas PAL0368 3407940 7373069 173 137.5 -47.7 250.9 Hut PAL0369 3408026 7373279 172 82.5 -44.6 253.5 South Palokas PAL0370 3408231 7372823 182 124 -55.1 175.9 Terry's Hammer PAL0371 3408231 7372823 182 172.6 -44.8 148 Terry's Hammer PAL0372 3410436 7372555 149 106.7 -69.4 113.4 Joki East

Table 1: Drillhole collar locations (finish KKJ grid), with corresponding hole orientations (azimuth and dip), total depth, and prospect target. Holes reported in this news release are highlighted in bold text, and holes reported in prior releases highlighted in italics.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled Thickness1 (m) Gold (g/t) Gold (gram-metres) Cobalt ppm PAL0342 - - - - - - PAL0343 151.4 152.4 1 1.29 1.29 260.5 PAL0345 145 145.95 0.95 0.64 0.61 TBA PAL0346 81.75 85.75 4 0.89 3.56 943.7 PAL0346 88.75 95.75 7 9.10 63.69 706.2 PAL0346 104.9 105.9 1 0.78 0.78 101.6 PAL0351 254 260 6 0.43 2.57 TBA PAL0351 261.65 262.9 1.25 2.42 3.03 TBA PAL0351 287.9 288.9 1 0.31 0.31 TBA PAL0354 389 391 2 0.41 0.82 TBA PAL0354 416 428 12 1.70 20.42 TBA PAL0357 - - - - - - PAL0362 56.55 57.55 1 4.75 4.75 TBA

1True-thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the Drilled Thickness. True-thickness is not precisely known at this time.

Table 2: Composited gold and cobalt concentrations from the drillholes reported in this news release. Individual assay values are listed in Table 3 hereinbelow.

Figure 1: Locality map illustrating collar positions and drill-hole traces from Mawson's 2024 winter drilling campaign. Drillholes coloured red are those reported in this news release, while holes coloured black have been reported in previous releases, and blue coloured holes are awaiting results and publication. Pale-blue line represents the section line on which long sections in Figure 2 hereinbelow are oriented.

Figure 2: Long-section illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in thePalokas prospect. Intercepts from the 2024 drilling season are labelled in bold with their results represented in gold gram-metres (gold g/t x intercept thickness in metres). The small black rings indicate 'no significant intercept' and open blue rings indicate 'awaiting assay result'. Red arrows demonstrate the direction in which gold-cobalt mineralisation remains 'open' and untested. Section line is oriented on approximately 030° strike; see pale-blue line in Figure 1 above for reference.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold g/t Cobalt ppm Mineralisation PAL0343 151.4 152.4 1 1.29 260.5 Palokas PAL0345 145 145.95 0.95 0.64 TBA Palokas PAL0346 81.75 82.75 1 2.04 782.4 Palokas 82.75 83.75 1 0.63 1114.9 Palokas 83.75 84.75 1 0.48 1046.2 Palokas 84.75 85.75 1 0.41 831.2 Palokas 88.75 89.75 1 5.69 624.2 Palokas 89.75 90.75 1 30.3 1067.7 Palokas 90.75 91.75 1 13.6 820.6 Palokas 91.75 92.75 1 8.02 832 Palokas 92.75 93.75 1 0.9 439 Palokas 93.75 94.75 1 4.7 604.9 Palokas 94.75 95.75 1 0.48 554.8 Palokas 104.9 105.9 1 0.78 101.6 Palokas PAL0351 254 255 1 0.82 TBA Palokas 255 256 1 0.36 TBA Palokas 257 258 1 0.4 TBA Palokas 258 259 1 0.36 TBA Palokas 259 260 1 0.52 TBA Palokas 261.65 262.9 1.25 2.42 TBA Palokas 287.9 288.9 1 0.31 TBA Palokas PAL0354 389 390 1 0.45 TBA Palokas 390 391 1 0.37 TBA Palokas 416 417 1 1.7 TBA Palokas 417 418 1 2.21 TBA Palokas 418 419 1 5.77 TBA Palokas 419 420 1 1.04 TBA Palokas 420 421 1 1.41 TBA Palokas 421 422 1 1.34 TBA Palokas 422 423 1 1.31 TBA Palokas 423 424 1 1.385 TBA Palokas 425 426 1 3.37 TBA Palokas 427 428 1 0.78 TBA Palokas PAL0362 56.55 57.55 1 4.75 TBA Palokas

Table 3: All gold and cobalt sample intervals with their corresponding gold and cobalt concentrations (where available), that are contained within above composited intervals, that meet the lower-cut criteria of 1 metre intervals at greater than 0.3 g/t gold.

