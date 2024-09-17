BlackDice Cyber Ltd: BlackDice and Bin Omran Announce Partnership

BlackDice and Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication, Announce Strategic Partnership to Bolster Qatar's Cybersecurity Infrastructure

BlackDice, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, and Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication - a prominent Qatari Telecom and IT infrastructure company - are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Qatar's digital security landscape. This collaboration is in alignment with Qatar's ambitious 'Digital Agenda 2030' ('DA2030'), which underscores the importance of robust cybersecurity and data intelligence in achieving sustainable economic growth and a thriving digital economy.



Qatar's DA2030 is a comprehensive roadmap designed to position the country as a global leader in technology and innovation. With strategic objectives such as 'cutting-edge digital infrastructure', 'booming digital economy', and 'thriving digital innovation', DA2030 aims to empower the next generation of Qataris through digital transformation. Safety and security are foundational elements of this vision, ensuring that both citizens and businesses can confidently engage in the digital world.

Strengthening digital security for national progress

As part of this partnership, BlackDice will leverage its expertise in AI-powered cybersecurity and data intelligence to provide Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication with state-of-the-art solutions that protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data from cyber threats. This initiative supports the DA2030's goal of 'establishing a resilient and secure digital environment,' which is crucial for economic diversification and social development.

"Qatar's rapid technological advancements and its commitment to digital transformation present unique challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity," said Paul Jenkins, Chief Information Security Officer at BlackDice. "Our partnership with Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication will enable us to contribute significantly to Qatar's vision by safeguarding its digital infrastructure and ensuring the security of its data assets."

Driving innovation and economic growth

The collaboration between BlackDice and Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication is set to strengthen a culture of innovation and managed risk, which is essential for the development and deployment of advanced cybersecurity solutions, a strategic objective of the DA2030, particularly in nurturing digital technologies and enhancing digital infrastructure.

Creating confidence in the connected world

A key focus of this partnership will be to support the major telecom operators in the region. By providing these operators with advanced cybersecurity solutions, BlackDice and Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication aim to enhance the security and resilience of their networks; keeping people and businesses protected and confident to learn, work and play online. This is essential for maintaining high levels of service availability and protecting the vast amounts of personal and financial data these operators handle.

"Telecom operators play a crucial role in Qatar's digital ecosystem and as per the objectives of DA2030," added Nabil Alhusseini, General Manager of Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication. "Our collaboration with BlackDice will ensure that these key players have the robust cybersecurity measures needed to protect their infrastructure and customer data, supporting their efforts to deliver reliable and secure services to millions of users."

Supporting Qatar's digital vision

The partnership is a significant step towards realising the DA2030, which envisions Qatar as a leader in digital connectivity, computing, and automation. By enhancing cybersecurity measures, BlackDice and Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication are contributing to a safer and more secure digital environment, which is fundamental to achieving the broader goals of the national vision.

"We are excited to partner with BlackDice to enhance our cybersecurity capabilities," added Nabil Alhusseini of Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication. "This collaboration is in line with our commitment to supporting Qatar's digital transformation journey and ensuring that our infrastructure is resilient against emerging cyber threats."

By collaborating closely, BlackDice and Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication are set to make significant strides in enhancing Qatar's cybersecurity framework, ensuring that the nation is well-equipped to handle the digital challenges of the future while securing its place as a global technology leader.

Notes to editors:

About BlackDice

BlackDice is pioneering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Its commitment to transforming cybersecurity infrastructures through advanced technology empowers people and organisations to safeguard their digital assets and information against evolving threats through comprehensive protection and enhanced security. BlackDice works with Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions to their customers - who range from small and medium-sized businesses to residential customers. Capable of monitoring billions of devices at one time, BlackDice's unique platform can detect unusual patterns that signal a threat or attack is starting to build - and prevent it before it occurs.

Based in Leeds, United Kingdom with European headquarters in Malaga, Spain, BlackDice serves customers and partners across the globe, providing expert guidance and support to prevent cybersecurity risks.

More information at: www.blackdice.ai

About Bin Omran

Bin Omran Trading & Telecommunication brings three decades of experience in promoting engineering excellence, bolstering innovation and delivering results for clients by strengthening both their bottom line and achieving their strategic goals. We are involved in widespread domains of Telecommunications, IT Infrastructure, Cyber Security, Innovative Solutions and Power & Cooling Solutions complemented by professional consultancy, sales, services, in Qatar.

Bin Omran's team of Innovators are experienced in diversified technologies. They are trained & certified by our leading technology partners with a workforce that is well versed with the challenges and developments in the industry in their respective segments.

Bin Omran Trading and Telecommunication aims to deliver the highest standards of performance across all business engagements playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar's technology and cyber security infrastructure, contributing to the nation's economic growth and modernisation.

For more information, please visit: www.binomran.com

