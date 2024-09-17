Legend Power Systems Presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2024 in Association With Small Cap Discoveries on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces that CEO Randy Buchamer will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries. Mr. Buchamer will present on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET and host investor meetings during the conference.

"Legend Power Systems is leading the way in active power management for commercial properties and continues to gain momentum across the United States, highlighted by a recent $3 million Letter of Intent from the Department of Defense, bringing our total order visibility to $5.5 million," said Mr. Buchamer. "In our most recent quarter, we achieved a 50% gross margin, a significant improvement. I'm excited to update our current investors and connect with new prospects at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024."

To access Legend Power's live presentation at Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries:

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Time: 10AM PT / 1PM ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51048

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

To book a 1x1 meeting with Legend Power Systems CEO Randy Buchamer:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Legend Power Systems and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Lansky, Director

+1 416 417 7664

lansky.j@icloud.com



Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

News Compliments of Accesswire

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc. via Planet MicroCap

View the original press release on accesswire.com