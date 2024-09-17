The university press strengthens its global presence and academic offerings with its first acquisition from a UK-based publisher.

University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada's largest university press and leading academic publisher, has acquired the linguistics catalogue of Equinox Publishing, an independent academic publisher based in the UK, well-known and respected for their international authors and audiences in both books and journals. As UTP continues to grow its global lists, this acquisition marks the first from a UK-based publisher.

The acquisition includes over twenty journals and several hundred book titles, for the academic, course and trade markets. In addition to books and articles on language acquisition and professional practice, the newly acquired list takes a systemic functional approach, an increasingly relevant means of understanding language and its social function. The catalogue broadens UTP's collection and complements its offerings in anthropology, education, literature and Indigenous studies.

"As one of our core subjects since Equinox Publishing's formation, we take great pride in the linguistics list we have developed and are delighted it will now be part of UTP's extensive and respected academic offerings," says Janet Joyce, Founder and Managing Director of Equinox Publishing. "Sharing in our commitment to global scholarship, we know the acquired journals and titles are in the best of hands with UTP and look forward to the works reaching new audiences."

"Equinox Publishing has curated an exceptional linguistics list, and we are grateful to Janet and her team for entrusting us with its next chapter," says Antonia Pop, Vice President, Publishing Division at UTP. "As a global publisher, we pride ourselves on offering readers a robust catalogue. With this acquisition, we look forward to extending our commitment to excellence in the field of linguistics, and to welcoming such an esteemed group of international authors to our program."

Publishing landmark scholarship since 1901, UTP is committed to connecting ideas for a better world and furthering the democracy of readership and access. To learn more about UTP's strategic objectives, visit: https://utorontopress.com/strategic-plan-2023-2026/.

About Equinox Publishing Ltd

Equinox Publishing Ltd is an independent academic publisher founded in London in 2003 by Janet Joyce and, since mid-2011, based in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. Equinox Publishing publishes journals, textbooks, anthologies, monographs and reference books in the areas of archaeology, linguistics, cultural history, the academic study of religion, cookery and popular music. Equinox Publishing currently publishes around 50 books per calendar year as well as 50 journals. For more information, please visit https://www.equinoxpub.com/.

About the University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. Each year UTP releases 60 journals and over 200 new scholarly, course, and general interest books in print, e-book, and audio format. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 200 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world, with warehouses in Ontario and New York. UTP also runs the University of Toronto Bookstores across the three main campuses, serving over 95,000 students and 15,000 faculty. For more information, please visit utorontopress.com.

