Magnolia FCU taps Pulsate's digital member engagement solutions through the Jack Henry digital banking platform

Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers' moments of need, announced today that Magnolia Federal Credit Union has selected Pulsate to enhance member engagement and drive highly targeted communications through the digital and mobile banking channels. Leveraging Pulsate's integration with the Banno Digital Toolkit, Magnolia FCU is equipped with seamless access to Pulsate's solutions via the Jack Henry digital banking platform.

This partnership enables Magnolia FCU to deliver greater levels of convenience to their digital native members via mobile and online channels without sacrificing the quality of these relationships. Leveraging Pulsate's feature-rich platform, including push notifications, in-app messaging and a dynamic news feed, the credit union is positioned to enhance its digital communications and engage members across different touchpoints. With access to intuitive multichannel communications activated by timing, location and behavior, Magnolia FCU can segment members based on their activity, ultimately creating more personalized, targeted campaigns that drive product sales and activation, encourage financial wellness and more.

"As a full-service financial institution offering a large suite of financial products and services to our members, integrating Pulsate's mobile-first engagement solutions further strengthens our ability to activate and advocate for a seamless digital banking experience through a variety of channels," said Michael Waylett, CEO, Magnolia Federal Credit Union. "We are pleased to partner with Pulsate and continue enabling our members with the right offers at the right time, fostering deeper relationships and personalized experiences when they need it most."

Pulsate will play a crucial role in driving member engagement and improving the effectiveness of the credit union's digital marketing campaigns, including auto refinancing and teen checking accounts. Pulsate will also help to enhance the Magnolia FCU's referral program by directing members to a form on the website where they can refer friends and family, with the potential to earn incentives.

"Pulsate is creating value for FIs of all sizes, but we find it especially rewarding to partner with Magnolia FCU and support their commitment to providing exceptional member experiences," said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. "Since most of our day-to-day functions utilize our smartphones, delivering timely and relevant communications via digital channels is key to enhancing member engagement and satisfaction for deeper, more impactful relationships. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this collaboration will have on their community."

