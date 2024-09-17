Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
WKN: A3CTJB | ISIN: US98423F1093 | Ticker-Symbol: 0N5
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2024 13:10 Uhr
Xometry, Inc.: Xometry Europe Gives Enterprise Customers More Options To Quote And Manage Complex, High-Volume Projects

  • New, User-Friendly Dashboard At Xometry.eu/en (http://xometry.eu/en) Gives Engineers, Designers, Procurement Professionals And Project Managers Powerful Digital Tools To Coordinate, Collaborate And Manage Complex Orders
  • The Tools Provide Real-Time Access to Procurement Tools So Customers Can Make Smart, Data-Driven Decisions
  • The Tools Streamline Quote And Order Management And Let Customers Tap Into Xometry's Vast Global Supplier Network

MUNICH, Sept. 17, 2024connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today unveiled a suite of new tools that make it even easier for enterprise customers to order parts for their high-volume manufacturing projects.

The tools - available to customers in Europe, the U.K.and Turkey- give engineers, designers, procurement professionals and project managers within the same organization everything they need to coordinate, collaborate and manage complex orders.

Through the dashboard, customers can request instant quotes, track the progress of their projects, manage multiple quotes, communicate with the Xometry production management and engineering support teams, get quotes for every available manufacturing technology, schedule batch orders, and more. The tools also give customers the ability to quote projects that require assembly and welding.

"Xometry is pivotal to helping European customers create resilient supply chains, and our new suite of marketplace tools gives customers the information they need to make smart, data-driven decisions for their complex, mid- and high-volume projects," said Dmitry Kafidov, Managing Director of Xometry Europe. "With these new tools, our customers can harness the full power of our vast supplier network across Europe and around the world, managing everything from prototypes to large-production quantities involving any number of manufacturing technologies."

Kafidov continued: "Our tools offer our customers an instant window into the status of their orders and give team members the ability to communicate with us in real-time, and ensure that orders are fulfilled on time and within budget. It's an incredibly powerful suite of tools designed to help the biggest companies tap into our vast - and growing - supplier network."

The new features are the latest in a series of new offeringsthat Xometry Europe has introduced this year, including expanded finishing options, which are now available through the company's 15 local-language marketplaces.

For customers in North America, Xometry recently unveiled Teamspace, a centralized project management software for large, mission-critical projects.

About Xometry
Xometrygives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for engineers and purchasers at small and large enterprise companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at xometry.eu/en/.

Media contacts:
Matthew Hutchison
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com

Illume PR
Xometry@illumePR.com

Investor contact:
Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e700070-c0ca-45b6-99ca-c9a34c3db203


