Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 19 September 2024. Discontinuing sub-fund DK0015966758 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Fjernøsten, kl DKK d ------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 19 September 2024 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIFJE ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 4442 ------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund DK0015710602 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Nye Markeder, kl DKK d ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKINYM ---------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 4443 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66