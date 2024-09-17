Anzeige
17.09.2024 13:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 19 September 2024. 



Discontinuing sub-fund DK0015966758          
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Danske Inv Fjernøsten, kl DKK d
-------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:  19 September 2024       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       DKIFJE             
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      4442              
-------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund   DK0015710602           
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Danske Inv Nye Markeder, kl DKK d
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       DKINYM              
----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 4443               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
