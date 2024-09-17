POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Announces New Global Holiday Television Special Featuring the Debut of RoboClaus In Collaboration with Armed Forces Entertainment

The Innovative RoboClaus Poised to Become a New Cultural Icon.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, the groundbreaking new children's, family and lifestyle brand, led by Broadway producer, author, and Cirque Dreams founder Neil Goldberg, is excited to announce the debut of RoboClaus, a 6-foot tall robotic sensation, in a new 30-minute holiday television special. In partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE), the production will be broadcast to over 400,000 service members and their families stationed at military bases around the globe as a special holiday gift.

RoboClaus, poised to become a new cultural icon, will lead viewers through the "Holidays Around The World Television Adventure," a reimagining of the celebrated stage show and award-winning book series by Goldberg and Niko Nickolaou. This innovative production features a star-studded lineup of over 30 international performers, including circus acts, magicians, singers, choreographed drones and dancers all enhanced by hundreds of creative costumes. The show will be filmed in a state-of-the-art stage design, featuring LED projections, vibrant animation, video mapping, and spectacular special effects, offering an immersive and revolutionary holiday experience.

"AFE is honored to deliver innovative and high-quality entertainment to our service members and their families, especially during the holiday season when it matters most," says Fabrizia Bresil, Director of Armed Forces Entertainment.

"This new holiday production represents a captivating blend of modern marvels and multimedia extravagance," says Neil Goldberg. "It's an honor to bring these stories and creations to Armed Forces Entertainment, an audience that truly deserves our heartfelt gratitude and joy."

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance has become a global phenomenon with its celebrated children's books, live performances, and expanding array of animated content, toys, and television programming. The brand has been featured on major platforms like Good Morning America and Fox & Friends. For more information, visit www.pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com .

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime and rewarding experiences.

Discover more about the TV special at www.armedforcesentertainment.com , and catch it starting November 29, with availability for audiences everywhere on Armed Forces Entertainment's YouTube channel.

