Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jason Pincock has been appointed to the Company's advisory board.

Jason is a Certified Professional Accountant and a graduate of the Queens Executive Program. Jason was the former CEO of DynaLIFE. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Logican, an advanced technology manufacturer with clients from defense, energy, healthcare, and contract manufacturing. Jason has been a CEO and Executive level leader in Alberta for over two decades. His background includes roles in operating large and complex healthcare organizations, technology and biotech, and experience supporting and developing startup and scale up platforms. Although his professional background is financial, he is regarded for his transparent and accountable leadership style, as a creator and driver of innovation and strategy, and a trusted and supportive partner to both government and industry.

Jason participates in various bio-tech related industry groups, works with Economic Development and on various community committees including mentoring and coaching developing organizations. As a community leader and with significant governance experience, he currently serves on the Boards of NAIT, The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. Applied Pharmaceuticals Inc, Health Cities, and Little Warriors.

Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX commented, "Jason brings a proven track record in scaling companies, manufacturing, and a wealth of expertise in non-dilutive financing. We are excited to welcome him to our advisory board and are eager to leverage his experience as we continue to drive our growth."

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

www.TrustBIX.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223285

SOURCE: TrustBIX Inc.