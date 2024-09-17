German fluid management company Lutz-Jesco introduced a system aimed at supporting pumping and water disinfection in cases of blackouts. The hub is preconfigured to work with solar panels, a battery charge controller, an inverter, and cabling. German fluid management company Lutz-Jesco has introduced solar control cabinets to support its pumping and water disinfection systems in case of blackouts. Dubbed Solarhub, the system is preconfigured to work with solar panels, a battery charge controller, an inverter, and cabling. "The Solarhub 300 has a 110 Ah battery, a power output of 350 W, and two ...

