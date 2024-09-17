Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) $HIRU www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com, Sheikh Khalid Nasser Al Thani, Member of the Royal Family of Qatar, Chairman & CEO of Hiru Corp. has decided to immediately start funding the co with another round of $3 to $5 million dollars thus increasing his stake ownership in the mine. The investment will be made directly into the company where the company will be able to purchase additional equipment and resources to speed up the development of the operations.

Sheikh Khalid Nasser Al Thani, Chairman & CEO stated "We repeat we are well funded to carry the mining operations. The 5-year projection was based on current resources available to the company. Obviously with this new cash infusion the company can acquire the equipment needed and start immediately speeding up the start date."

More updates will follow shortly.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on copper and other essential metals. The company's flagship operation, the Balfour Project, is located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. Hiru is committed to ethical mining practices and is actively exploring new opportunities in resource-rich regions across the globe.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

