PMD Device Solutions' RespiraSense Technology Demonstrates Capability in Predicting 7-Day Mortality

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) PMD Device Solutions AB (Ticker Symbol:PMDS), a leader in digital healthcare technology, today announced the outcome from a recent clinical study that validated the capabilities of its RespiraSense monitoring technology for predicting 7-day mortality.

The study which included 402 patients, demonstrated that 4 hours of continuous respiratory rate monitoring with RespiraSense accurately predicted 7-day mortality (n=22). This establishes a new standard for patient monitoring and intervention, especially in emergency care settings where it is critical to determine which patients require admission and which can be safely discharged. The study was conducted between 18th May 2023 to 31st January 2024 in the Emergency and Out-patient Department, Kitovu Hospital, Masaka, Uganda

The study also revealed that patients who maintained respiratory rates within the 12-20 breaths per minute (bpm) range-the zero-point category under the National Early Warning Score (NEWS) system-experienced zero mortality within seven days of admission. This key finding emphasizes the potential of RespiraSense in supporting clinicians to identify low-risk patients, while also highlighting respiratory rate monitoring as a critical factor in patient outcome prediction.

Key Findings:

Predictive Accuracy: Continuous 4-hour respiratory rate monitoring with RespiraSense accurately identified patients with zero mortality risk when their rates remained within the 12-20 bpm range (enabling safe and timly discharges).

Clinical Relevance: The study emphasizes the significance of categorizing respiratory rates into defined ranges, providing clinicians with valuable data to identify patients at higher risk and enable earlier interventions.

Myles Murray, CEO of PMD Device Solutions, commented:

"This study further strengthens the evidence supporting RespiraSense as an effective predictive tool in patient monitoring for PMDS. The ability to predict mortality with just 4 hours of respiratory rate data represents a significant advancement in how healthcare providers can anticipate patient needs and take earlier action, especially in emergency care settings. As digital healthcare continues to evolve, PMDS is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and drive operational efficiency across healthcare systems."

Resusitation Plus, an open access journal, has published the study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666520424002194

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital acute monitoring sector and the remote monitoring homecare sector. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO:PMDS).

