Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 13:54 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wirex Pay Teams Up with KicksPad Following Successful Phase 1 Node Sale Sell-Out

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a leading decentralized payment network incubated by Wirex, has unveiled its new partnership with KicksPad as it transitions into Phase 2 of its Wirex Pay Node Sale. Following the resounding success of Phase 1, where all 24,000 nodes were swiftly claimed, Wirex is gearing up for the next phase, with KicksPad as the exclusive platform for node distribution.

Wirex Pay Teams Up with KicksPad Following Successful Phase 1 Node Sale Sell-Out

The collaboration with KicksPad highlights Wirex's commitment to expanding its network through strategic alliances with leading ecosystem partners. Starting soon, KicksPad will offer a limited number of nodes, providing a new opportunity for those who missed out on Phase 1 to join the Wirex Pay ecosystem. Phase 2 will feature tiered pricing, with costs increasing at each stage, making it essential for interested parties to act quickly.

What's Next for Wirex Pay

In addition to the exciting KicksPad partnership, Wirex is preparing for several key developments:

  • WPAY Rewards: Node operators will soon receive WPAY tokens, with the Token Generation Event (TGE) planned for September to October, depending on market conditions. This reward system is designed to benefit early participants in the Wirex Pay network.
  • Wirex Pay dApp: The launch of the Wirex Pay dApp is on the horizon. Exclusively available on the Wirex Pay mainnet, the dApp will enable users to spend digital assets at over 80 million merchants in 200+ countries, enhancing the convenience and security of digital transactions.

Access Wirex Pay Mainnet

For more information on accessing the Wirex Pay mainnet, please visit:

  • Block Explorer: https://pay-chain-blockscout.wirexpaychain.com/
  • Bridge: https://pay-chain-bridge.wirexpaychain.com/
  • Chain ID: 31415

Stay Tuned

With the successful conclusion of Phase 1 and the exciting partnership with KicksPad, Phase 2 promises to be a pivotal moment for Wirex Pay. Follow Wirex's official channels for updates on Phase 2, WPAY rewards, and the Wirex Pay dApp launch.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

| wirexpaychain.com |

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507350/Wirex_Pay_KicksPad.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/4915859/Wirex_Logo.jpg

Wirex Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-pay-teams-up-with-kickspad-following-successful-phase-1-node-sale-sell-out-302250253.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.