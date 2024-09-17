Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope Innovations" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, announces the successful outcome of a research engagement with Altillion, Inc. ("Altillion") an innovator in lithium brine processing.

During this project, Telescope Innovations applied its proprietary ReCRFT recrystallization technology to lithium-containing brines that had been concentrated via Altillion's novel ALIX process. The resulting lithium carbonate consistently exceeded 99.9% purity, passing the quality requirements for battery raw materials.

TOWARDS A NORTH AMERICAN SUPPLY OF BATTERY RAW MATERIALS

A secure, sustainable, and on-shore supply of high-purity lithium carbonate is crucial to meet domestic demand for battery raw materials for the clean energy transition. The challenge is that isolating dilute lithium from the high-impurity brine resources in North America traditionally requires several processing steps and additional reagents, resulting in CAPEX and OPEX costs that exceed what can be achieved overseas.

Altillion and Telescope Innovations are addressing this challenge by collapsing the flowsheets associated with lithium brine processing, from direct lithium extraction to battery-grade lithium carbonate (Figure 1):

Altillion's ALIX technology concentrates lithium from brines in fewer steps than traditional filtration, reverse osmosis, and evaporation processes.

Telescope Innovations' ReCRFTproduces lithium carbonate directly from post-DLE concentrates, and can therefore reduce or eliminate traditional feed polishing steps. ReCRFT also has a high tolerance for feed variability and reduces reagent usage to improve cost efficiency.

The combination of Altillion and Telescope Innovations technologies can be applied to any relevant lithium brine source, including oilfield brines, continental brines, geothermal brines, and salars.







Figure 1. Combining Altillion's ALIX and Telescope Innovations' ReCRFT technologies simplifies the flowsheets for converting lithium brines into battery-grade lithium carbonate. The traditional 5-step process (top) is collapsed into just two steps (bottom) to improve cost, process, and energy efficiency.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/223373_telescope_fig1.jpg

Based on the success of this project, as well as the Company's prior work with Natural Resources Canada, Standard Lithium Ltd., and Canada's Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator ("MICA"), Telescope Innovations is now building a lab-scale ReCRFT pilot plant in Vancouver, BC.

"We are very pleased with the robustness and applicability of ReCRFT for a wide variety of North American lithium resources," said Dr. Ryan Jansonius, Telescope Innovations VP of Chemistry Contract Services. "Our collaboration with Altillion highlights how the ALIX process, which produces exceptionally concentrated lithium chloride with minimal impurities, can be combined with our recrystallization technology to dramatically simplify the production of battery raw materials. We're excited about the potential of this combination to enable a North American supply chain and look forward to advancing this goal."

"Altillion is thrilled to partner with Telescope Innovations to demonstrate how our ALIX process simplifies lithium production from DLE eluates," said Altillion CEO, Jay Keener. "By fully concentrating lithium without energy intensive methods like reverse osmosis or forced evaporation, ALIX greatly simplifies flow sheets for producing high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate. Combining ALIX with Telescope's robust and efficient ReCRFT technology significantly advances a solution for securing a sustainable, profitable lithium supply chain in North America."

About Altillion

Altillion is a process technology company that provides solutions to extract and concentrate critical minerals from brine. Altillion applies its ALIX technology to fully concentrate the lithium output from Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) and is expanding ALIX to other mineral extraction applications such as enhanced copper recovery. With Altillion's technology portfolio, customers can expect simplified flow sheets, minimized costs, and sustainable recovery and production of critical minerals from broad feed sources.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Jeffrey Sherman, Chief Operating Officer

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements in this document include the need for a secure, sustainable, and on-shore supply of high-purity lithium carbonate, skyrocketing demand for battery raw materials, the clean energy transition, the enabling of a North American supply chain of battery raw materials, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223373

SOURCE: Telescope Innovations Corp.