Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Agilis, a leader in digital customer engagement solutions for the chemical industry, today announces the launch of Alchemist, a suite of AI-powered solutions developed in collaboration with Evonik, a global leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients. These solutions have been launched for Evonik's commerce platform powered by Agilis and are now available for chemical producers and distributors worldwide to deploy as white-label solutions on their websites and customer portals.

The Alchemist suite extends Agilis' existing AI capabilities from digitizing product data at scale to customer engagement solutions. Alchemist sets a new benchmark for digital innovation, enabling chemical suppliers to deliver faster, more personalized customer experiences. It introduces two new white-label solutions for chemical suppliers to deploy on their websites and customer portals:

Virtual Chemist, an AI chatbot designed for the chemical industry, serves as a virtual agent for customers, answering common product inquiries, such as product recommendations, inquiries on properties, features, comparisons, specification-based searches, and more. By tapping into digitized product data and supplier resources, Virtual Chemist empowers customers and formulators to have their questions answered anytime, enhancing their discovery experience while reducing the burden on suppliers and their technical experts.

Enterprise Search goes beyond typical search capabilities by providing customers and supplier teams with a Google-like search experience to find relevant matches across all product information. Enterprise Search fetches relevant content from structured and unstructured sources, such as PDFs, Word documents, presentations, etc. Suppliers can gain insights into attributes and parameters customers care about and use these insights to improve their product profiles and create targeted marketing campaigns.

After extensive internal validation with their pilot partners Evonik, these new AI features are now available on the Agilis platform and Evonik's Care Solutions portal. "We are excited to implement Agilis' AI-driven tools into our e-commerce platform. These customer-centric solutions will further streamline the customer journey, making it easier to engage with Evonik online, anytime, and anywhere. With these capabilities, our customers can effortlessly find the right products in real-time, removing the limitations of time and availability," said Se Young Kim, Evonik's Head of Marketing for Care Solutions in North America.

"At Agilis, we strive to bring the latest technology to solve pressing challenges of the chemical industry in a meaningful manner," said Jay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Agilis. "Our solutions have always set a standard for digital innovation in the industry. With the launch of Alchemist, we're expanding our AI capabilities and putting powerful tools into the hands of our clients and their customers. These solutions will help suppliers deliver personalized, efficient, and impactful product discovery experiences for their customers."

About Agilis:

Agilis is a leading provider of innovative digital customer engagement solutions tailored for the chemical industry. Established by seasoned chemical industry professionals, Agilis empowers global producers and distributors with a state-of-the-art, intuitive, cloud-based platform that facilitates the creation of personalized digital customer engagement channels. Agilis solutions are engineered to enhance competitive advantage, drive growth, improve customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency for suppliers in the industry. Agilis melds deep industry insights with cutting-edge technology expertise to develop robust, scalable solutions that meet the dynamic needs of today's market. For additional details, visit www.agiliscommerce.com.

About Evonik

Evonik is a world leader in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries worldwide and generated sales of €18.5 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.49 billion in 2022.

Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers. About 34,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.evonik.com or www.indiebeautyboutique.com.

