Exclaimer, the leading email signature management solution, today announced the appointment of Rob Singer as its new Chief Executive Officer. This appointment is a strategic step for the rapidly growing company, following a year of substantial growth doubling its annual revenue and expansion with the opening of new offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Singer, who has over 20 years of experience leading global teams and driving growth, comes to Exclaimer from Native Instruments and will lead Exclaimer into its next chapter of innovation and growth. Prior to that, he held Chief Marketing Officer roles at Remitly and Ancestry and brings with him extensive experience steering companies to successful exits and fostering customer-centric cultures. Singer succeeds Marco Costa, who served as Exclaimer's CEO for the past 3 years. Over that time, Exclaimer maintained strong profitability while investing further in product innovation.

"I am thrilled to join Exclaimer at such an exciting time," said Singer. "The company sits at the intersection of two of my passions, marketing and technology, and offers brands a unique way to communicate and engage with their customers. I look forward to working with the talented team at Exclaimer to build on the company's strong foundation and drive innovation that delivers value to our customers and partners worldwide."

Exclaimer leads the way in email signature management innovation, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions in this expanding field. Under Singer's leadership, the company will focus on continuing to grow and scale the business by supporting customers and partners while launching new product and services.

"Rob's extensive experience in technology and marketing, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to guide Exclaimer into the future," said Gordon Willoughby, Non-Executive Chairman at Exclaimer. "We are confident that he will continue to build on our success and drive the next phase of growth for our company."

Under the leadership of Exclaimer's entire C-Level team, Exclaimer is set to reach new milestones in the coming months. For more information about this transition and what's next for Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of 1:1 email as a powerful marketing channel. With its award-winning platform, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, deliver marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 65,000 organizations in 160+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, and the BBC. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916417994/en/

Contacts:

exclaimer@clarity.global