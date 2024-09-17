In Support of its Strategic Growth, Q4 Appoints Tanya Thomas as EVP of EMEA; Thomas Brings Deep Experience Driving Successful Geographic Expansions at Leading Tech Companies

Q4 Inc. ("Q4" or "the company"), the IR Ops Platform, today announced strong growth and momentum across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) significantly expanding its workforce and customers there. As more businesses in the region tap into the Q4 Platform for investor relations (IR), they're able to boost efficiency, reduce program execution risks and vastly improve IR outcomes, including enhancing investor relationships and driving premium valuations.

Q4 partners with EMEA businesses including The Adecco Group, Caledonia Mining, Compugen, Voxeljet and many more on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext, Nasdaq Nordic and SIX Swiss Exchange as well as 2,600+ others around the world, including half of the S&P 500. They use Q4's powerful, consolidated platform to address comprehensive IR needs: with solutions for IR websites, virtual events, an IR CRM, shareholder identification, engagement analytics and more, including secure AI for IR.

Over the last year, Q4 has heavily increased its customer base in EMEA, with substantial traction across the UK, Switzerland and Nordic countries. In addition, the company grew its own headcount in EMEA by 50% during that time period.

Announcing Q4's EVP of EMEA

As Q4 continues its international growth, the company has appointed Tanya Thomas to play a key role in that effort: as Executive Vice President (EVP) of EMEA. Based in London, Thomas brings extensive leadership experience at global B2B technology companies: leading their rapid and highly successful geographic expansions, and building scalable revenue streams. In her role at Q4, Thomas will focus on further driving Q4's strategic growth in EMEA and other international markets, and overseeing and executing on related operational activities.

Prior to Q4, Thomas served as Chief Growth Officer at OpenExchange, a provider of professionally managed virtual meetings and events in the capital markets. She was previously CEO of GDS Group, a digital transformation solutions provider, and Group Sales Director at UBM plc, a B2B events organizer acquired by Informa, among other roles.

"We see great opportunity for Q4 in EMEA, and as we continue the next phase of our strategic growth, Tanya will be a terrific asset to our business and customers alike," said Darrell Heaps, CEO, Q4. "Tanya's experience in capital markets and virtual events combined with her history of successfully executing market and international expansions make her an ideal addition to our team. As we help IR leaders and their businesses attract, manage and understand investors, we look forward to bringing the benefits of our platform to businesses on an even wider scale."

Thomas and other members of Q4 will represent the company at upcoming regional events, including the Reputation Management Corporate Comms Conference, in London, on Sept. 18, and DIRF 2024, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sept. 19, where Q4 is a premium conference sponsor.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to join Q4 with the company recently pioneering the industry's first IR Ops Platform," said Tanya Thomas, EVP of EMEA, Q4. "Listed companies in EMEA are showing great demand and excitement for the consolidated and AI-driven functionality Q4 provides. I'm looking forward to working with the talented team here to capitalize on this demand, extend our leadership in the region, and serve more customers with Q4's proven and trusted solutions."

