17.09.2024
Infodash Integrates With LexisNexis to Broaden Access to Legal Information

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Infodash, a leader in legal intranet and extranet solutions for top-tier law firms, today announced its integration with LexisNexis. This collaboration is set to benefit how legal professionals access and utilize comprehensive information resources.

The integration is available to existing customers of both Infodash and LexisNexis APIs. The collaboration integrates the information assets of LexisNexis directly into Infodash's platform, providing law firms with access to news, docketing information, and other critical legal resources. This integration allows firms to create dynamic, information-rich pages that combine LexisNexis data with internal firm information, all without requiring any coding expertise.

Ted Theodoropoulos, CEO of Infodash, commented on the integration: "By joining forces with LexisNexis, we're taking a significant step forward in our mission to empower law firms with cutting-edge information solutions. This collaboration will enable legal professionals to access a wealth of external data alongside their internal resources, fostering more informed decision-making and enhancing overall firm performance."

"We are happy to announce our strategic integration with Infodash, as it will serve to bring critical data and insights from LexisNexis directly into the workflows of our mutual clients, increasing their efficiency and productivity," said Simon Weierman, Senior Director, Large Law Segment Management at LexisNexis. "In today's fast-paced legal environment, having the right information at your fingertips when and where you need it is paramount."

The Infodash-LexisNexis integration offers several key benefits:

  1. Seamless access to LexisNexis's legal information directly within the Infodash platform for existing customers of both Infodash and LexisNexis APIs

  2. Ability to create customized, information-rich pages combining external data with internal firm resources with a point-and-click interface

  3. Real-time data updates ensuring the most current information is always available

  4. Enhanced decision-making capabilities through access to a broader range of relevant information

  5. Improved efficiency in managing practice areas, clients, and matters

This collaboration represents an advancement in legal information integration, allowing firms to leverage external data more effectively alongside their proprietary information. By streamlining access to diverse information sources, Infodash and LexisNexis are continuing to broaden access to key information sources within the legal sector.

About Infodash:?Infodash is a unified intranet and extranet collaboration platform built for Am Law 200 firms to help professionals stay connected with happenings at their firm, collaborate with colleagues, and increase their personal productivity. Infodash seamlessly integrates with Microsoft SharePoint and Teams and includes features that help law firm professionals work faster, more effectively, and with a greater sense of connection among colleagues who are working remotely. It provides a centralized hub for data and information from other systems and platforms, including financial data, firm directories, calendars, news, client and matter data, and more. For additional information, please email?info@getinfodash.com.

Contact Information

Melissa McCusker
Marketing Manager
press@getinfodash.com

SOURCE: Infodash

