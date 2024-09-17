Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Announces Commencement of Exploration at Vatu Aurum Project, Republic of Fiji

KALO GOLD CORP. ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at its 100% owned Vatu Aurum Project (the "Project") located in the Republic of Fiji. Field exploration work completed over the past 30-plus years has been part of a year-long compilation program led by the SGDS Hive Team and has resulted in a significant and improved understanding of the geological setting of the epithermal gold mineralization at Vatu Aurum and its district-scale gold potential.

The compilation by the SGDS Hive Team, led by Andy (Andrew) Randell, P.Geo. focused on developing a geological model of Vatu Aurum by integrating and interpreting all the existing exploration data. The identification of widespread sinters (paleo-surface expression of epithermal systems) will provide an important vectoring tool for potential new gold discoveries. The exploration work will focus on the identification of hydrothermal fluid vent sources, determine structural controls of the gold mineralization, and establish an updated and comprehensive geological and exploration model to identify new epithermal systems with the objective to expand the existing historical gold resources (see news releases dated March 10, 2021 and February 15 and 26, 2024).

Exploration work will initially focus on the Qiriyaga and Vuinubu Ridge Gold Deposits and the Vuinubu Ridge to Namalau Trend. The Namalau Trend is a >2,000 meter ("m") northeast trending priority epithermal gold target located along the deep seated Nubu Graben Fault. Field work to date indicates that less than 20 meters of the epithermal system has been eroded and it is interpreted that trenching and shallow drilling has intersected only the upper portion of the epithermal system.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., Kalo Gold President and CEO stated "Over the past 30 plus years, exploration by Placer Dome, Camelot, TVI Pacific and Kalo Gold have collected well in excess of CAD$30M of exploration data. A compilation of this work, by the professional team at SGDS Hive and in particular Andy Randell, P.Geo., has led to the start of this new and exciting field exploration program with the SGDS Team and Kalo Team, including myself, now in the field to advance Vatu Aurum."

ABOUT SGDS HIVE

SGDS Hive, stands as a premier geological consultancy, boasting over a decade of distinguished mineral exploration industry experience. Their expertise extends across global projects, from greenfield exploration to pre-feasibility studies, supported by a team of award-winning and professionally accredited geologists. Their specialists are recognized for their proficiency in epithermal, sedimentary, structural and basin-scale geological models. With a robust background in gold, silver, copper, and rare earths, SGDS Hive provides tailored insights and innovative solutions to meet the unique demands of each project. In addition to their geological expertise, they offer comprehensive support in permitting, land management, indigenous relations, community engagement, corporate presentations, media relations, GIS and data management.

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp, a gold exploration company, is focused on exploration for low sulphidation epithermal gold deposits on the Vatu Aurum Project located on the island of Vanua Levu (North Island) in the Republic of Fiji. Kalo holds a 100% interest in two Special Prospecting Licenses, covering 367 km2 that hosts a regional scale back arc basin, the Nubu Graben, and several volcanic arc related calderas. Historical exploration work concentrated on the Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge Gold Deposits and resulted in the identification of numerous priority epithermal gold exploration targets.

Both Viti Levu, (South Island), and Vanua Levu are on the prolific Pacific "Ring of Fire", a trend that has produced numerous large deposits, including Porgera, Lihir, Grasberg, Martha Mine in New Zealand and on Viti Levu (South Island), the exceptional Vatukoula Gold Mine. The Vatukoula Gold Mine has produced more than 7 million ounces of gold since 1937 and continues operations today. The island of Viti Levu also hosts the fully permitted Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, where a high-grade underground gold mining operation has been fast tracked to production.

